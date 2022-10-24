Bob Ducsay (‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ editor) on making sure every character gets their due [Exclusive Video Interview]

The biggest challenge that Bob Ducsay had in editing “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” came in trying to make sure that the film’s ensemble got equal footing. “This film is trying to balance all of the characters and keep all the balls in the air and make sure everyone is given their due because regardless of the size of the role we want to try to make sure that all those flavors come together in a way that feels coherent,” he tells Gold Derby during our exclusive interview during the Middleburg Film Festival (watch above).

He’s quick to add that so much of what works with this comes from the script and the performances and that makes his job much easier. “It’s on the page and the actors are giving you enormously great performances, but there’s still a lot to it when you finally put the film together.”

“Glass Onion,” which will premiere on Netflix in November from writer/director Rian Johnson, sees the return of infamous detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). In this outing, he’s summoned to a remote Greek island by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) along with several of Bron’s personal associates. When someone turns up dead, it falls on Blanc to determine who is responsible for the crime. The film also stars Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Leslie Odom Jr.

Ducsay expresses hope that we will continue to see Benoit Blanc in future films. “I know the hope is that we’ll make another one. We hope that there will be another one if the audience likes this one and hopefully they will.” He was also excited about the different ways viewers will be able to experience the film. “It’s very exciting that the movie will be able to be in theaters. But also so many people will watch the movie streaming. How ever we reach people, we’re really happy about that in whatever form it takes.”

Ducsay and Johnson first collaborated on “Looper” back in 2012 and the pair have been working together ever since. He views their positive relationship as important because of the amount of effort that’s spent making these projects. “A significant portion of my life is spent doing my vocation and so that means the people I spend my time with really matters.” It all comes down to liking the person that you’re working with and Ducsay is fortunate enough to have found that kind of person in Johnson. “Rian is not only incredibly talented but he’s a fantastic person. What you’re spending your time making, you love and the person that you’re doing with you also love.”

