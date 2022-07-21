Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Bob Odenkirk is entering the “Better Call Saul” episode “Plan and Execution” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actor. This program aired May 23 and was the seventh episode of the sixth and final season for the AMC show.

In this installment, a last-minute snag threatens to derail Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) meticulously laid plans. After scrambling to restage their photos with the actor impersonating Casimiro (John Posey), they pass them to Howard’s (Patrick Fabian) private investigator, who is actually working for them. Later, Howard pieces together the entire con and confronts Jimmy and Kim at their apartment.

This year marks 18 career Emmy nomination for Odenkirk (his fifth for acting and another for producing). He previously won for writing on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Ben Stiller Show.”

For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”). “Better Call Saul” received seven total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Drama Series. The AMC series has 46 Primetime Emmy nominations in its lifetime.

