Making of ‘Bones and All’: Roundtable chat with director Luca Guadagnino, composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, writer David Kajganich [Exclusive Video Interview]

It’s hard to imagine any filmmaker other than Luca Guadagnino directing an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s “Bones and All,” but that was almost the case when screenwriter and producer David Kajganich first wrote the script.

“I was thinking of Luca when I was first reading the book, and it was impossible for him to engage at the time because of what else was on his schedule,” Kajganich tells Gold Derby during an exclusive video interview with Guadagnino and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. “But it seemed like a really nice marriage between a lot of things that I know that Luca is interested in: the building of one’s identity, the managing and negotiating of one’s desires, all of the things that we’ve been in conversation about before. They were there in this book but in this very strange amalgam of tones. And so I really understood it as something I thought he would really dig. Later when I had finished a draft of the script, I was able to get it to Luca, and the rest is history. I think it was a good call to sort of insist that he read it. Because it really ended up being something we both cared a lot about.”

“Bones and All” reunites Kajganich and Guadagnino after their work together on “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria.” The film is one that defies easy description: it’s a road trip movie about two young cannibals named Maren and Lee, played by Taylor Russell and Timothee Chalamet, who try to discover themselves during the last gasps of the 1980s. The R-rated movie from MGM is a genre amalgamation of tragic romance, intense thriller, graphic horror, and a tender coming-of-age for its main protagonist, Maren. Guadagnino – an Oscar nominee for 2018’s “Call Me By Your Name” – doesn’t shy away from the imagery of cannibalism, but says it was easy to avoid exploiting the premise for something more grisly and shocking.

“Everything starts from the great script that David wrote and the way in which he was so insightful about these characters, that it was not for me about understanding how to downsize or to skip the shock value because there was no shock value at stake there,” Guadagnino says. “There was an insightfulness that was quite thick and quite deep. … I wasn’t interested in shock value, but none of us were honestly. I think the movie is a road movie. And it’s a romance more than anything else, the way in which ‘The Exorcist’ is a family drama.”

WATCH ‘Bones and All’ screenwriter David Kajganich on threading the needle of the cannibal romance [Exclusive Video Interview]

In addition to its detailed period aesthetic – enhanced by Guadagnino’s artisans, particularly cinematographer Arseni Khachaturan, production designer Elliott Hostetter, art director Victoria Resendez, and costume designer Giulia Piersanti – “Bones & All” is significant for its haunting score from Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. This is the first film the pair made with Guadagnino, and their collaboration was such a success that they’ll unite again for Guadagnino’s next project, “Challengers.”

“I don’t want to embarrass Trent and Atticus, but I am the greatest admirer of their work throughout their career, which is enormous, I didn’t dare to think about approaching them until I did. And when I did, I discovered these wonderful gentlemen who are so open and so profoundly interested in character, in tone. And I think was wonderful, from the very beginning.”

In addition to their score, Reznor and Ross provided an original song for “Bones and All,” which serves as a capstone to the tragic love story of Maren and Lee. The track is called “(You Make Me Feel Like) Home” and will appear on the “Bones and All” soundtrack.

“We loved the written page and when we saw it come to life with what the actors brought to it, those characters became real to us,” Reznor says of working on the film’s original song. “We had been watching them fall in love for six solid months and watching what was going to happen to them. We were in that space. And I experimented with some lyrics and landed pretty quickly on something that I felt was just right for me – it felt like I had goosebumps lyrically. And it’s strange when writing songs: sometimes it feels like work and feels like a struggle, and every word is fighting, and other times it feels like I’m not sure where it came from, it just came out. And this was one of those times where it just kind of felt like this is the right thing.”

While there was discussion of having another singer provide the vocal track for “(You Make Me Feel Like) Home,” it was ultimately Reznor who sang the song after he recorded a demo for Guadagnino and Ross. His respect and care for the characters matched what the movie needed, Ross explains.

“I’m not sure that anyone would be able to capture that,” Ross says of Reznor’s soulful rendition. “There were a lot of people that came up to me [after a recent screening] and said that specific moment is kind of where the heart gets broken.”

“Bones and All” opens in wide release on November 23. Watch our special “Making of Bones and All” roundtable panel above.



