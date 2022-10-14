‘Boogie Nights’ 25th anniversary: An appreciation of the 3-time Oscar nominee

In the midst of the 1997 fall movie season, “Boogie Nights” came out of nowhere to be one of the most acclaimed and talked-about films of the year. The biggest name in its ensemble cast was Burt Reynolds, who hadn’t been in a hit film or television series in years. The movie was directed by the virtually unknown Paul Thomas Anderson, whose sole credit “Hard Eight” had been essentially dumped into theaters the previous February. And a narrative about the rise and fall of a porn start that ran a long two-and-a-half hours didn’t exactly seem like a slam dunk production for critics or at the box office.

However, the film premiered to a wave of enthusiasm at the Toronto Film Festival and critical raves upon its limited release in October 1997. And the rest is now history. Read on for our appreciation of the “Boogie Nights” 25th anniversary.

At the time, Janet Maslin in The New York Times wrote, “Everything about ‘Boogie Nights’ is interestingly unexpected […] The movie’s special gift happens to be Mark Wahlberg, who gives a terrifically appealing performance.” And Roger Ebert in the Chicago Sun-Times said, “The sweep and variety of the characters have brought the movie comparisons to Robert Altman’s ‘Nashville’ and ‘The Player’ […] ‘Boogie Nights’ has the quality of many great films, in that it always seems alive.” The film did well with audiences too, grossing more than $40 million on a $15 million budget.

Awards wins and nominations followed, not so much in Best Picture or Best Director, but all over the place in Best Supporting Actor for Reynolds, Best Supporting Actress for Julianne Moore, and Best Original Screenplay for Anderson. Both Reynolds and Moore won prizes from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award and National Society of Film Critics Awards, and they were both nominated at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Additionally, Reynolds received a nomination at the BAFTA Awards, and Anderson was recognized at the WGA Awards. The film also made it into the Best Ensemble category at the SAG Awards, but despite the numerous accolades, “Boogie Nights” only managed three Academy Award nominations in the categories previously discussed.

Could “Boogie Nights” win an Oscar? It didn’t seem likely. Paul Thomas Anderson received his first nomination in the Original Screenplay category, where his competition included Woody Allen for “Deconstructing Harry” (that film’s only nom) as well as Simon Beaufoy for “The Full Monty” and Mark Andrus and James L. Brooks for “As Good As It Gets,” two films that made it into the Best Picture category. Also nominated for Best Picture that year was “Good Will Hunting,” which was always going to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for its co-writers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — the Academy clearly loved the drama, which made it into Best Actor for Damon, Best Director for Gun Van Sant and Best Picture, and voters wanted to award it somewhere. So Anderson went home empty handed, and alas, he still to date hasn’t won an Oscar after a whopping 11 nominations.

In addition, Moore was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress, a stacked category that featured two frontrunners who also appeared in Best Picture contenders — Kim Basinger in “L.A. Confidential” and Gloria Stuart in “Titanic.” Minnie Driver didn’t have much of a shot for “Good Will Hunting,” and Joan Cusack was just happy to be there, nominated for her comedic performance in “In and Out.” Basinger won the Golden Globe Award, and then Basinger and Stuart tied at SAG. Although Moore was recognized at most of the precursor ceremonies, her lack of wins, as well as the only so-so showing on Oscar nominations morning for “Boogie Nights,” prevented her from winning. After receiving four additional Oscar nominations over the next seventeen years, she finally won in 2015 for “Still Alice.”

The person from “Boogie Nights” who had the best chance to win the Academy Award on the night of March 23, 1998, was Reynolds, nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Robert Forster, like Joan Cusack, was happy to be there, recognized for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown,” remarkably that film’s only Oscar nomination. Anthony Hopkins wasn’t going to be victorious for “Amistad” given that film’s poor commercial reception at the end of the year and lack of nominations overall, and Greg Kinnear, although he played a key role in the successful “As Good As It Gets,” was going to be passed over while he watched his co-stars Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson win Oscars for the same film.

Reynolds won the Golden Globe Award, gave a memorably self-deprecating speech — “It’s been real quiet for about three years,” he said that night, referring to the status of his career in the mid 1990s — and thus he had a strong chance at winning the Academy Award a few weeks later … if it hadn’t been for Robin Williams and “Good Will Hunting.” That film, as discussed previously, had a better showing on Oscar nominations morning, and the beloved Williams was on his fourth nomination in 10 years, without a win. And so it was Williams’ name Mira Sorvino called as the winner for Best Supporting Actor, the actor famously saying from the stage, “This might be the first time I’m speechless.”

Despite its losses at the 70th Academy Awards, “Boogie Nights” has gone on to become a modern classic that catapulted Anderson to great heights in a remarkable career that has given us “Magnolia,” “There Will be Blood,” “Phantom Thread” and last year’s “Licorice Pizza.” “Boogie Nights” has received multiple reissues on DVD and Blu Ray, with plenty of bonus features like audio commentaries and behind-the-scenes documentaries that give further insight into the film. It featured the best work of Reynold’s career by far, and also showed what Mark Wahlberg, Heather Graham, Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and many others of its ensemble were capable of as actors. As Owen Gleiberman said in Entertainment Weekly, “Boogie Nights” is “an epic tale of porn, pleasure, and excess that offers a purer hit of exhilaration than any movie this year.” That was the case for 1997, and it’s still the case all these years later.

