Bowen Yang (‘Saturday Night Live’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Bowen Yang is entering the “Saturday Night Live” episode “Host: Rami Malek” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program aired October 16, 2021 and was the third episode of the 47th season for the NBC late-night show.

In this installment, Yang earns big laughs in a bug sketch by embodying a sultry Daddy Long Legs (“I’m a father and my legs go on for weeks,” he coos). He later appears as George Takei in a celebrity school game show and as a mattress store employee disturbed by a pair of customers. But Yang really steals the show when he appears on Weekend Update as a proud gay Oompa Loompa who’s worried what his parents might think when they find out he’s gay, since Oompa Loompa Land is quite conservative.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

This year marks Yang’s third career Emmy nomination. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”). “SNL” received nine total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Variety Sketch Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?