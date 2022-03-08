Box office: What are the all time domestic top-grossing movies?

If money is the root of all evil, the following movies are the baddest of the bad. These 16 money-making behemoths are the only ones in U.S. history to have crossed the $500 million mark at the domestic box office. Among them are all three of the most recent “Star Wars” episodes (“The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker”) plus a whole collection of Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks (“Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Black Panther,” etc.). There is exactly one original film in the line-up (“Avatar”) and only a single true story (“Titanic”), and both just happen to be directed by James Cameron. The rest of the films, as you’d expect, are reboots, remakes and sequels. Scroll through our gallery above for a closer look at the box office all time domestic top-grossing movies, not adjusted for inflation.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

As ticket prices continue to soar across the nation, the box office numbers have seen a similar increase. Indeed, all 16 of these big earners was released after 2007, with the sole exception of 1997’s “Titanic.” The worldwide pandemic caused a blip in the movie industry in 2020 and 2021, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” being the first major blockbuster of the Covid era. It’s now in the #3 position on the all time domestic chart.

Interestingly enough, there is a major disconnect between what moviegoers spend their money on and what the Oscars anoint as the “best” of the year. Only one of these 16 films won Best Picture (“Titanic”), with just two more receiving Best Picture nominations (“Avatar” and “Black Panther”). When “The Dark Knight” fans blasted the Oscars for snubbing their favorite movie in the top category in 2008, it prompted the academy to change the rules so that 10 films (instead of just five) would now be nominated.

SEE Users Leaderboard: Box Office Predictions 2022 — Where do YOU rank?

It’s free to register for a Gold Derby account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? Be sure to make your box office predictions to influence our racetrack odds. You can keep changing them throughout the week until the cutoff time on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight. (See our contest rules.) Sound off with other fans in our movie forum.