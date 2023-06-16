Bradley Whitford on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ bleak reality and current politics: ‘The contradictions are extreme’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The contradictions are extreme and resonate to me in the current unsettling political situation,” admits Bradley Whitford about the bleak reality of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” For our recent webchat he continues, “There seems to be a backlash to what should be described as liberal democracy. It’s interesting to see how a character like this is trying to navigate that world.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The dystopian drama for five seasons has explored a world where low fertility rates have led to the east coast of America being run as a religious totalitarian government under the name ‘Gilead.’ With women forced to live as concubines and slaves. The most recent season sees June (Elisabeth Moss) continuing to live as a refugee in Canada.

The former “West Wing” star plays Commander Joseph Lawrence, one of Gilead’s architects. At times he has shown compassion, as he struggles with guilt resulting from the world he created. The performance earnedWhitford his third Emmy back in Season 2. The actor reflects, “I may not agree with him, but I can always find the swings in this guy relatable. What’s fun about it is, when I’m playing that guy, I can put that struggle into that.”

In the fifth season, Lawrence proposes a city of New Bethlehem, a place for ex-Gilead refugees to return with more rights. The idea captures the complexity of Lawrence, a means for incremental change while gaining international legitimacy for the shamed nation. Whitford took to directing this season with the ninth episode ‘Allegiance,’ which has Lawrence attempt to convince June to settle in New Bethlehem.

The director and actor admits, “There is no experience in storytelling, no bigger joy or privilege, than when you get to go deep into a fascinating series like this. The relationships and trust are so deep. There is a take of June in the garden. She is on the phone with me. The take we ended up using was the best direction I have ever given. I walked up to Lizzie and acted very confidential and said, ‘pretend I just told you something brilliant, and do whatever the f*** you want.’ It’s an incredible take, filled with all sorts of contradiction and complexity of our relationship. There is a love and trust there. You just don’t get that experience in a movie.”

Whitford also guest starred on the 24th season of “Law and Order: SVU.” In the episode called ‘Over the Moon’ he played a man diagnosed with dementia who believes he murdered his wife. The episode was directed by series star Mariska Hargitay. Whitford says, “I could tell Mariska was trying to something difficult and new for the show. We are basically trying to do ‘The Father’ and shoot it in five days. Really quick changes and modulations and it was a crazy television schedule. I was afraid of that. But she pulled it off. I loved her instinct to push the parameters of the show without betraying it, but miraculously expanding what that show can encompass.”

