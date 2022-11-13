‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ 30th anniversary: An appreciation of the 3-time Oscar winner

One of the most high-profile releases in the fall of 1992 was Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of “Dracula,” starring Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. It marked Coppola’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated “The Godfather Part III” from 1990, and it was one of Hopkins’ first major projects after winning the Best Actor Academy Award for “The Silence of the Lambs.” Released on November 13, 1992, the horror flick took first place at the box office its opening weekend with $30 million, and it ultimately earned more than $80 million overall. Read on for our appreciation of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” on its 30th anniversary.

Although the film wasn’t unanimously loved by critics, many of them were quick to sing the movie’s praises. Roger Ebert in the Chicago Sun-Times said, “The movie is an exercise in feverish excess, and for that if for little else, I enjoyed it.” Owen Gleiberman in Entertainment Weekly wrote, “Oldman is so vivid and funny as the cackling, centuries-old Dracula we look forward to seeing what he’ll do in the London scenes.” But the biggest praise at the time came from Hal Hinson in The Washington Post, who declared, “It is Coppola’s most lavish and, certainly, his most flamboyant film; never before has he allowed himself this kind of mad experimentation.”

With a splashy end-of-the-year release, solid box office and positive reviews from most of the nation’s film critics, it was clear awards were just around the corner; the question was if the film would only be recognized in technical categories or if it could also place in top categories like acting, directing and picture. Awards season in early 1993 didn’t start well for “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the film being passed over by critics groups outside of a lone Best Cinematography win from the Chicago Film Critics. In addition, the Golden Globes completely ignored it, which paved the way for the film potentially coming up short on Oscar nominations morning, too.

Another reason some might not have predicted too many Oscar noms for “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” was the academy’s aversion to recognizing horror films, and that was certainly the case for previous “Dracula” adaptations. Tod Browning’s famous 1931 film starring Bela Lugosi wasn’t recognized come Oscar time; the same goes for films like “Horror of Dracula” from 1958 starring Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, and “Dracula” from 1979 starring Frank Langella and Laurence Olivier. However, the pedigree for the 1992 adaptation was different, with an Academy Award-winning director at the helm and a stacked cast of A-list stars, with critics like Vincent Canby in The New York Times calling it “a dizzy tour of movie-making forces.” Also, the Golden Globes don’t recognize many of the technical categories that the Oscars do, so a total shut-out seemed unlikely at least when it came to the technical categories.

As it turns out, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” fared well when it came to two of the biggest awards ceremonies, BAFTA and the Oscars. The film was nominated at BAFTA in four categories: Costume Design, Make Up Artist, Production Design, and Special Effects. It did even better at the Academy Awards because not only did it earn four nominations there as well — Costume Design, Makeup, Sound Effects Editing and Art Direction-Set Decoration — but it actually won in the former three categories. The Oscar category it lost was Best Art Direction-Set Direction, which went to the more heavily awarded “Howard’s End,” that year’s Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay winner.

However, a big-budget horror extravaganza like “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” going home with three Academy Awards was a definite win for the movie, Coppola and Columbia Pictures. The category it would’ve been most predicted to win at the time was Best Makeup, since that’s an Oscar that has a long history of going to horror films, like “An American Werewolf in London” from 1981 and “The Fly” from 1986. The other two films in the category — “Hoffa” and “Batman Returns” — also didn’t give much competition. The make-up work in “Hoffa” is subtle and wouldn’t be noticeable enough to ensure a win, and “Batman Returns” was too much of a maligned summer action blockbuster at the time to get enough votes. Similarly, in Sound Effects Editing, the other two nominees “Aladdin” and “Under Siege” didn’t pose much of a threat. “Aladdin” would be winning Academy Awards in other categories, and I can’t imagine many were hoping to make a Steven Seagal action movie like “Under Siege” an Oscar winner.

The one Academy Award win for “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” I would argue was a surprise was Costume Design given the more Oscar-friendly competitors in the category. “Toys” would have been a wild choice here given the bad reviews and box office for the Barry Levinson fantasy film, but any of the other three period films nominated — “Enchanted April,” “Howards End” and “Malcolm X” — would have been shoo-ins to take the gold trophy. The similarities in period costumes between “Enchanted April” and “Howards End” might have split some votes, while the costumes in “Malcolm X” possibly didn’t strike academy voters as distinct enough (Ruth Carter would finally win her overdue Oscar in 2019 for her dazzling work on “Black Panther”). Ultimately, Eiko Ishioka’s original and creatively breathtaking costumes in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” rightfully took the prize.

The cast has all gone on to big things. Anthony Hopkins soon after received more Oscar nominations for “The Remains of the Day,” “Nixon” and “Amistad,” and later won a second trophy for “The Father” in 2021. Winona Ryder in the following two years received Academy Award noms for “The Age of Innocence” and “Little Women.” And Gary Oldman would later receive three Oscar bids, winning for “The Darkest Hour.”

Three wins at the 65th Academy Awards cemented the status of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” as an important and beloved horror film of its era, certainly one of the most memorable adaptations of Stoker’s novel we’ve ever gotten. It marked to date the last celebrated film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who has made five films since that have mostly gone ignored. Thirty years later, the Oscar-winning “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” remains a powerful horror film of high energy and excess that Todd McCarthy in Variety rightfully calls “a sumptuous engagement of the senses.”

