Brandee Evans previews ‘P-Valley’ season 2: ‘It is a roller coaster ride’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“You’re going to be mad, you’re going to be happy, you’re going to be sad, but it’s going to be a wonderful variety,” reveals Brandee Evans about the second season of “P-Valley,” which will begin filming this month in Georgia. The leading actress stars in her breakthrough role as newly-retired stripper Mercedes Woodbine in the Mississippi-set drama created by Katori Hall for Starz.

She teases in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “It is a roller coaster ride. You are about to see Mercedes go on a different type of journey. Some things that you wouldn’t expect from her, you might see from her this season, so that’s a little hint.” Evans continues, “Episode three, I read something and just like last season, I was in my living room crying. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Mercedes is going through it,’ so I think she’s going through it even more this season. Katori has put her on some type of journey, chile, so this is going to be very interesting. If I’m already feeling this in episodes one, two, three, I can only imagine what’s going to happen when we get to 10.”

Evans says about the layers of the show, “It’s even more prevalent in season two that you can see that this is way beyond these ladies being naked and showing their bodies and being on a pole. You’re going to see a lot of things that happen outside the club this season, making it humanizing as well, because everyone has a life when they go home from their job and so do these women and these men in the club as well.”

She explains about playing her part, “I’m still growing with Mercedes and learning her and that’s exactly my homework right now: Who is she now in season two? What has she gone through over this time, from the amount of time that it’s been, which you’ll find out soon, from season one to season two and what has she learned during this time and how does she act? Is she acting differently; has she changed?”

