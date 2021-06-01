‘Breeders’ creators Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison talk season 3 and that punch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

FX renewed its parenting comedy “Breeders” last week. The second season, which aired this spring, jumped ahead six years with new actors portraying the children of the characters Paul and Ally Worsley played by Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. Co-creator, executive producer and occasional director Chris Addison explains in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “When we originally sat and thought of what this show would be, we’d always imagined that we would tell about three stages of parenting, partly because we wanted the show to be about parenting as an experience and parenting changes so much as children grow.”

Co-creator, executive producer, head writer and showrunner Simon Blackwell reveals as he begins to write the next season that they might go back on this intention, due to cast additions of Alex Eastwood and Eve Prenelle as children Luke and Ava. He explains, “It absolutely made us think because we’d planned if there were a third season, we might jump ahead again a number of years and then because we’ve seen what Alex and Eve can do as actors, we’ve thought, ‘No, no, no.” We would be mad not to use them some more.”

With the second season’s narrative premised on “what happens when your son grows up and physically grows up as well,” Addison admits, “We haven’t seen so much of Ava at this point,” to which Blackwell teases “hopefully some heavy Ava stuff happening” next season. He elaborates, “There’s places for her to go as a character. We’ve been talking about it and big, big leaps for her to make as a character that we’re really excited about.”

Addison and Blackwell each have a pair of Emmy Awards for “Veep.” Addison won his for producing; Blackwell has one apiece for producing and writing. He contends for a Best Comedy Writing nomination this year with the penultimate episode of the second season of “Breeders.” The first half of a two-parter collectively titled “No Power,” in which Luke punches Paul, a climax that Blackwell had envisioned since “towards the end of shooting season one.”

He explains, “There’s a point in the relationship between a father and a son where the son is big enough and strong enough to hurt his father and it’s often an unspoken thing, but it’s a primal thing and I’d not really seen it in comedy before certainly and I wanted to see what that would do to their relationship and so, we built the whole season around it — the buildup and the aftermath and it’s getting us to a point where an incident happens that there is no going back from. There might be some mending of it, but you can’t ever be the same again after that punch and that’s a really interesting place to be comedically and dramatically.”

