How ‘Super Pumped’ composer Brendan Angelides found the right sound to accompany the battle for Uber [Exclusive Video Interview]

Showtime’s limited series “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” from “Billions” creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien wears its bombast proudly from the first scene. “Are you an a–hole?” Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) asks a prospective employee. It’s a question that lingers over the whole show – especially as Kalanick’s morally dubious business practices turn the ride-sharing app into a transformational phenomenon that most people watching the series likely use to this day.

In finding the right musical accompaniment to “Super Pumped,” Koppelman and Levien and music supervisor Randall Poster leaned heavily on loud and blustery songs from the legendary rock band Pearl Jam to help track Kalanick’s rise and eventual fall. But the show’s score, from “Billions” composer Brendan Angelides, is socially different in a way that allows “Super Pumped” to find the humanity of its story.

“I wanted to be able to find this person’s darkest side of things while still retaining a sense of heart,” Angelides tells Gold Derby. “I approached it as a bird’s eye view [of Uber]. I wanted to make sure I can hit those dark points, while also having that humanity, I want to be able to hit stuff that feels very cold but also being able to retain that kind of heart.”

Based on the book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” by Mike Isaac, the Showtime series tracks Kalanick’s ascent as the Uber co-founder in an intoxicating fashion that calls to mind “The Wolf of Wall Street.” But like that Martin Scorsese film, Koppelman and Levien avoid making Kalanick into an outright villain – even as the company he leads turns toxic for its employees. For the show’s main theme, Angelides leaned heavily into the idea of a big high followed by a crushing low, bringing the cue almost to total silence before ramping it back up to its conclusion.

“I wanted a certain bit of edge while also having a sense of tragedy to it,” he says of the main theme. “So it’s kind of this almost frenetic propulsive character, who’s just kind of driving this whole thing – going up and coming down. … It was just playing with this general feeling of like the floor is falling out.”

“Super Pumped” is designed to be an anthology series and Season 2 will focus on Facebook. Angelides isn’t confirmed as the composer just yet – but his long collaboration with Koppelman and Levien makes it very possible he might get a call to work on the next iteration of the show. If that comes to pass, it means Angelides will be following Oscar-winning “The Social Network” composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross in writing a score for a project about the social media platform.

“If I do end up working on it, it would just be a strategic thing to make sure [there’s a separation between the music],” he says of the prospect of working on a show about Facebook. “It just needs to be authentically something that that comes out of my sound and is assisting the story…. I’m sure I will think about that for a moment. But not try to do that too much. It’ll probably be a process of throwing a pen at the wall, getting creative.”

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” is available on Showtime and its associated platforms.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions