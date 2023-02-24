Brendan Gleeson (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’): ‘I’m chuffed’ over first career Oscar nomination [Complete Interview Transcript]

Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) recently chatted with Gold Derby’s Rob Licuria about the awards season and his character of Colm Doherty, who decides to stop being friends with someone (Oscar nominee Colin Farrell) he sees as intellectually inferior. The quirky Martin McDonagh period piece from Searchlight Pictures is nominated for a whopping nine Academy Awards bids, including Best Picture.

Even though he boasts a resume spanning decades, “Banshees” marks Gleeson’s first ever Oscar nom. “I have to say I’m chuffed — I really am,” the Irish actor tells us. As it turns out, Gleeson was in the midst of filming “Joker: Folie à Deux” when he got the call on Oscar nominations morning telling him to “get a tux.” He adds, “I was overjoyed … it’s just brilliant.”

Rob Licuria: I’m Rob Licuria, Senior Editor at Gold Derby here with Oscar nominee Brendan Gleeson. First of all, mate, congratulations on your nomination, mate. That’s fantastic.

Brendan Gleeson: Thanks a million. I have to say I’m chuffed — I really am. I’m chuffed. It’s late enough in my career to be really sort of… said, “God, this is absolutely amazing.” So yeah, no downside I’m afraid.

RL: No downside. Yeah. People will be surprised this is your first. By now, I think you should have racked up a whole bunch of them, but that’s okay. It happens. Where were you when you found out, how did you find out on the morning of or the afternoon, wherever you were?

BG: Well, I’m working on Folie à Deux, the Joker, and so I had to sleep. I was getting called at 5:00 or quarter past or half five or whatever time that morning. So I basically got a phone call from Danica Smith telling me to get a tux and I was overjoyed. Overjoyed. Yeah, I really was. It’s just brilliant. And then it took a little bit longer to hear that we got a bunch of them, so it felt as if there were a few people you’d love to have been in there as well, people even with the costumes or Ben Davis and people like that. But it felt like it wasn’t that there was nobody left behind, but we weren’t in there. It wasn’t at the expense of… It wasn’t a divisive thing, in a way it felt, “Oh, this is a bit weird.”

RL: No, it’s good. I think the film did really well. I agree with you. There should have been a couple more, but that’s okay. So let’s talk about the film because it’s actually my number one film of 2022, so I’ve got plenty to talk about. First of all, Colm, your character. There’s this profound sense of longing and regret that bubbles under the surface with him, and he gazes across the distance to what lies beyond the horizon. I love that. So poetic, but what were the key emotional drivers for you when you wanted to tap into that feeling for him authentically?

BG: Yeah, it’s complex because there are a number of driving things, I understand the creative impulse to… Colin Farrell said something to me, when I saw the ludicrous nature of the location for his house. Ken Beach is impossibly beautiful, and Colin said, “God, it’s like… God, that’s a challenge, isn’t it? To be looking at that every day and feeling that you have something, a place in it.” And it was one of those little things that said, “You know what? That’s a really interesting part of that too.” It’s where you’re amongst such beauty and you’re saying, “What are you contributing? What have managed to do in your life?” I don’t know, was it Shaw or somebody who said about that the worst, at somebody’s grave that the worst thing, he left the world the same as he found it and Shaw said something, “That’s the worst sin that you can commit is to leave the world the same way as you found it.”

Right. So this drive is very clear. Martin’s stuff is just… With this one, it was such a release because you have the metal of the Civil War over there but only there as a contextual thing. And then you have this sundering of something with a great degree of what apparently is cruelty. For me, the kicker, the real key to it came and Martin said, “What state of mind do you think he is in?” I knew he was getting borderline suicidal and that he was fighting against it. And my whole… How could you mutilate yourself? They’re very different reasons, but he said, “Well, how was he before, at the beginning?” And he was like, “Well… Oh, Jesus. He was there already.” I think his fingers were scraping down the cliff side before we start and that he has had a night of the soul he never wants to relive where his despair is almost total.

And so I think that he starts in a survival mode. The only way he can drive this black dog away is to create. And he cannot create in this circumstance. And he tries to just cut it at the knees. He tries to do it non-verbally, but it’s survival. And then he tries to… I referred back myself to a breakup I had when I was young that I tried to let somebody down easily and it dragged on for six months. And it was the cruelest thing I ever did, but I knew I was doing… Oh, the suffering, never.

I remembered just being in a total heap, trying to… And in the end, you have to do it anyway. So my motivation with the brutal nature of the way that he says, “I don’t like you anymore”, it felt that that’s, just do it cleanly, just proper surgery. One slice, not hacking away at it. Doesn’t happen. Then he tries to verbalize it, which is more succinct than people in 1923 would be, frankly. And he tells them, “I’m just trying. I need to be thinking, but I don’t want to hurt you.” But all of these things are stated.

RL: Yeah. And Colm, to his credit, he’s trying so hard, he doesn’t get it. And we don’t either. The audience, it takes us a while to understand Colm, and at first I’m thinking, “He’s so irrational.” And then I wondered, as the actor portraying him with this beautiful script, is it difficult to portray a character who is emotionally ambivalent and we don’t know his motivations for a while? And you have to keep us guessing, we don’t really know what’s going on there. That must be difficult to play because you know exactly what he’s feeling. So what’s that like?

BG: You need not to be tricksy. And at the same time, I was aware in the overall scheme of things that I cannot betray too much. It’s not really about, people would say, “Why would you go for supporting actor?” It’s really not about the exploration. You don’t really go home with Colm. You do go home with Colm, but you don’t get to explore the nature of that, of what’s happening to him to the extent where you’re seeing the extent of the damage he causes. And that this whole situation is causing and the rupture that it causes.

And so for me, it was really important that in order for the whole thing to function, it’s important that the audience on the first viewing, particularly, when I watched it first, I hadn’t time for Colm. The first time I watched it, at the end it was so devastating, the lack of the… The smashing of this innocence. It was like the Garden of Eden, really. It was like it… You didn’t give a about Eve really, with the guy you’re saying… The innocence is gone. But I really did feel, and it’s really funny and I get very defensive about him, myself. Myself and my better half have really, still have a, “I’m not talking about this.”

RL: I know.

BG: Sometimes I feel very defensive towards him because I really do feel he was in the pits of despair and that if there was a more sympathetic character in this situation, for example, if a woman was in a marriage where her wings were being clipped by virtue of the fact that the man needed her so badly that she couldn’t breathe, but he hadn’t done anything wrong. I think it’s in… I said to somebody just earlier, it’s in the zeitgeist, it’s amazing. Everything, Everywhere, All At Once stuck with a guy that’s nice, you have the whole thing about the nice guy. Eddie Redmayne is doing The Good Nurse and stuff. In the Feldmans they’re talking the degree to which you must smash that whole. Yeah, if you’re the artist, yeah, you love your family, but you’ve got to dump them. All of it is in the zeitgeist in a very odd, bizarre way.

I have a funny theory about it, but I think it’s just because people have had enough of cynicism and the world is in enough trouble where we need optimism to get out of it, rather than cynicism. We don’t need to call it out anymore. But this one, but there is this thing, but how could you smash that connection that Pádraic had between himself and the world that was so clear, there was no middle man. There was no middle man between him and nature. He was of the soil and of the animals, and of the sea and the sky. How could you smash that? But of course, from my point of view, that that’s what it is to be human.

You have to be part of believing. You have to, spoiler alert, you have to come out of the Santa Claus phase. You know what I’m saying? So, all of that. So for me, it’s an adult. He’s an old man, especially in those circumstances.

RL: That’s right.

BG: Just from an old man. He’s very close to the end and he’s thinking, “I have to break free.” So that’s where we are with… I will stick up for him.

RL: No, and I actually stick up for him too, because even though Colin’s performance as Pádraic is so beautiful, and you feel…

BG: It’s amazing.

RL: But with you, when I saw it the second time, I started to really lean into the despair. And a lot of people, of course, have been through that level of despair and he wants to leave a legacy. He’s like, “I’m just a big waste.” So when someone says, “How could you do that to Pádraic?” How could you not? And so that’s where I started going with the film as well and I love that dichotomy.

BG: Totally. And the great thing is, the beautiful thing about this whole project is myself and Colin are very deep friends in a very weird way. We connected in a way that was odd and In Bruges and before that even, when we met in the Chelsea Hotel. And so to put us into a place where it had to be the breaking up of a similar… It’s almost a codependent thing that they had, now we don’t have that. But to put us in there, it meant, in terms of, it’s a bit like the oddness of awards and all that. The idea that you would have competition between the two facets of humanity. Now you’re asked… So the brilliant thing about Martin is is that he’s allowed both sides of those. I think he understands both sides of that.

I think he gives full play to both sides of the situation, the dumper and the dumpee. And both of them are going through a kind of hell. And the dumpee has no agency. So you will always feel greater sympathy. You must do. They didn’t enact this. They’re not active in making it happen. But the guy or the person who’s dumping their relationship is never going to get the same. But everybody knows what it is.

It’s another kind of hell. And especially if like he says, he doesn’t like him anymore, not strictly true. He obviously loves the guy. It’s patently obvious as you go, as the thing evolves. And of course. It’s this vague reference. I remember I came back, I saw it after the second or third time, and I said, “You know what? This is how wars start. This is how wars begin.” And then the Civil War is there. It’s like when two people hold onto something so dear, that is so central to them, everybody else thinks they’re fighting about nothing. And the people on the island think the Civil War is about nothing. But it was something about who you are as a person in that Civil War.

RL: That’s true.

BG: Do you say, “No, I’m not really an Irish person. I’ll give sovereignty to the… I vow to serve the queen.” Or do you say, “I can’t. This is why we’ve been killing people. To get free of this. I’m not doing it.” And they say, “Well, I’m doing it because we’d be able to get this peace.” And then the two people, both of them are right. It doesn’t seem… And Martin’s big thing, because he’s a major pacifist, is that fucking shooting each other won’t do it. And what the fuck? But it took us 100 years to sit down properly together again and start chatting about it, politically. And in this thing we’re looking, I do think there’s a sliver of hope at the end. I think Colm has come to realize it took the fucking donkey. Excuse my language, but it brought him, it did bring him to the realization that the mayhem he was causing, maybe there’s no future in it. But he still hums the tune at the end, right?

RL: Yeah.

BG: And watching Pádraic’s dissent into coldness, the embrace of callousness. It’s devastating and it’s…

RL: It really is.

BG: It is. It’s the fall of man. It is.



RL: Yeah. It’s so profound, this film. Martin McDonagh films, they often come with a dark view of the world. He’s got a vicious sense of humor. Ultimately though, there’s this compelling humanity that I just pray every time there’s a Martin McDonagh film coming up, I just know what I’m going to get. What do you most value about working with him?

BG: That’s all of that, Rob. You’re absolutely on the money. That’s honestly… You’re on the inside seam with regard to what I love about what he does, and then he makes you laugh your ass off. Because that’s part of the truth of it. That’s what Beckett knew. Beckett knew that the pointlessness of all this as he saw it, was hilarious. It’s hilarious.

RL: It is.

BG: The way we go about what we do. That of itself is embracing humanity in a way that’s full of such love. The idiocy of the way people… The laughs in that thing are just so, you know one of my favorite images, and it was actually a publicity shot. It was one of the stills from the movie of In Bruge, was me holding the gun up against Colin’s head. He’s got his gun up to his temple, and I’m pointing the gun at his more or less, I can’t remember the line, but it was basically, “Drop it!”, the lunacy of that.

RL: I love that.

BG: Genius. It’s just genius. It’s just genius. It’s just amazing. And I think, be honest with you, I think this film particularly, he delved into an emotional truth within himself that I think this is fresh in a way. I think he went from a personal experience and went into his own heart in a way that’s sometimes…

You’re looking at his stuff and I wanted to get digging at Colin Farrell’s character in Seven Psychopaths more. I wanted to dig away at it. I was really enjoying the movie and all the madness and the craziness and the loveliness of it. But I really wanted to get more, and I think in this, Martin, particularly in this, Bruge was two sides of his brain. I think it’s two sides of his heart here in a way.

I think it’s, as a writer-director, it is a slightly… It’s fresh fields in a way that where he is bringing his art, it’s getting, this is seriously good stuff, I think.

RL: Yeah. It’s such a perfect companion piece to In Bruge, which is… God, I love that movie and now this as well. So another couple of questions before I let you go. You just wrapped on Joker 2, Folie à Deux. Have you had a really, really good time? I know you can’t really talk about it, but everyone’s…

BG: I didn’t say that. What I’ll tell you is that yes, I have had a really brilliant time. I could have done without all the… It was weird. There was a split screen going on because there are two families that I really want to be with when I’m… I don’t want to be called away to anything. And Bob, I found it, I was absolutely by the time I finished Joker, which is only a week ago. With the split screen thing, just every off when you need to, there’s ebb and flow and when you need to… Like Daniel Day-Lewis said, “You can’t get the flow without the ebb.” I was getting no ebb. Every time, you’d get come back from Joker, it was great. Every night was great. I could just go to bed, do my thing. Then the weekend there’d be, “Oh, by the way, yeah, there’s something going on with Banshees”, or something like that, and you go to Banshees and you want to give as much as you can because I really do feel so proud of this thing.

So it’s been odd. But Joker was… Working with Joaquin’s performance and that film that facilitated and elevated that performance is one of the best things I’ve ever experienced in a cinema. I absolutely, I can’t tell you. So when I got the call, it was just, “Wow.” And I went and it’s because of the nature of it, there’s so many things allowed for it in terms of just taking various different paths. I was thrilled to be a part of it and it grew the longer we went on, the more I became a part of that family, the more deeply I appreciated being there. Yeah, no, I’m relieved it’s over because of the split screens thing, but devastated. I won’t be going back. It’s a fantastic creative environment that Todd sets up and with Joaquin particularly, and then everybody who comes there, you know they’re all there for the same reason. It’s all to elevate.

RL: Yeah. Yeah, yeah. To elevate.

BG: Yeah. It was one of the great, really, really good ones. I’m at the stage now where that I’m picking and choosing what I’m doing really. I’m not going to try and make a make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear or any of that stuff anymore. I tried and sometimes it ends up being what you saw in the script in the first place. “Bloody hell, I should’ve…”

RL: Only so much you can do, man.

BG: You keep looking. But no, it’s been a fantastic experience. I’m really excited to see it.

RL: There you go. Well, congratulations again, and thank you so much for your time today.

BG: Cheers. Take care.

