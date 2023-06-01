Brent Findley (‘Ted Lasso’ supervising sound editor) on why ‘Sunflowers’ was ‘dearest to our hearts’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Supervising sound editor Brent Findley says he’s still “speechless” over his two nominations for “Ted Lasso,” he reveals in Gold Derby’s TV Sound panel for the 2023 Emmys. This year he’s in contention for a third consecutive Emmy bid for the Apple TV Plus comedy thanks to his episode submission “Sunflowers,” the sixth episode of Season 3, which revolves around the central soccer team exploring Amsterdam after a friendly match. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“I don’t know what words there are to describe that, besides just being a few inches floating off the ground the whole time,” he recalls about his back-to-back Emmy bids. “It’s just very flattering and humbling, too. There’s so much good material out there. Everybody is just bringing their best work to the table. And so to be acknowledged by everyone in the sound community for that was really, really an honor.”

SEEWatch dozens of interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

Findley describes the “Sunflowers” episode as “a road trip for the team.” As he explains, “We go to this new location, and it’s a chance for everybody to kind of explore parts of their story that we don’t get to when we’re in Richmond. It had a different kind of feel to it. And it became the episode that was the dearest to our hearts as the sound team.”

Even though there were tougher episodes “editorially wise,” he readily admits that Episode 6 “has more of a musicality and a flow, where we could craft the flow of the sound design and the soundscape.” He adds that his “loop group” incorporated Easter eggs into some of the ambient street noises, with extras on bikes yelling Dutch versions of “all the little expletives [that we’ve heard] throughout the series,” such as “wanker.”

In the scene where Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) falls off the bridge into the canal, Findley reveals that there’s a callback sound to her psychic reading from the third episode. “Something that Jason Sudeikis wanted us to do was travel through all of the emotional touchstones of that reading, using crystal singing bowls through all the chakras that were going through that conversation,” he states. “In that reading of 303 our psychic talks about Rebecca being upside-down, and in 306 Rebecca goes upside-down into the water. So we kind of wove those in with Tom Howe‘s score to have those notes be sympathetic to each other, instead of dissonant or running against each other.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Findley talks in depth about Ted’s (Sudeikis) game-changing psychedelic moment in the American-themed restaurant, the hilarious bike-training scene between Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and what he hopes for the future of “Ted Lasso.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions