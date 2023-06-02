Breton Vivian (‘1923’ composer) on the importance of the score ‘always about being tasteful’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We wanted to try something new and unique and not just copy what has been done before,” declares Breton Vivian about creating the music for the Paramount + drama “1923.” The series is the latest prequel to Taylor Sheridan‘s massively popular “Yellowstone,” on which Vivian, alongside fellow composer Brian Tyler, continue to work. The pair earned an Emmy nomination in 2022 for their work on “1883,” the limited series which served as the first prequel to “Yellowstone.” Check out more of our exclusive video interview with Vivian above.

Vivian argues that a consistent challenge was to differentiate the score of “1923” from the scores from “1883” and “Yellowstone” while still making sure that it sounded like a part of the same universe. “There were definitely discussions about where we wanted to take the music and then also how far we take it where it’s no longer sounding like ‘Yellowstone’ anymore,” he explains. “We needed to have it feel different but also the same– sort of living within that world.”

However, the world of “1923” called for different sounds, ones that supported the disparate locations of the show’s storylines. For the show’s east African setting, it was important to Vivian that the music be specific to the region. “A lot of what you might consider the sound of Africa tends to be instruments from western Africa,” he explains. “So for us, an important thing was to keep it on the east cost and have [the sound] in countries that are present within the storyline.”

Vivan also wanted a similar sense of respect in the scenes of Teonna (Aminah Nieves) as the young American Indian woman escapes the abuse of her Catholic boarding school. “I think that what we wanted to do was to not cheapen the moments because they’re very hard and bleak moments,” he explains. “The way we got to where we went to was thinking about how religion was being misappropriated and used as an excuse to oppress a certain tribe of people.”

Vivian has a specific view of the music’s role in film or television. “I definitely feel like for me it’s always about being tasteful,” he argues. “I’ve always been a big fan of having the music say something, being tasteful, and not overstepping the story and actually telling the story in a way that makes sense.”

