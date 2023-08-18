Brett Morgen (‘Moonage Daydream’ director): ‘I just felt that I was in a room alone with David Bowie’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When he originally approached David Bowie in 2007 to pitch him on making a non-fiction project about the musical artist, Brett Morgen wasn’t entirely sure what he wanted to do. But he knew what he didn’t want to do, and it aligned with what Bowie himself told his people before be died in 2016. “David said that he never really wanted his work to be part of a sort of talking-head documentary,” Morgen says. “His feeling was that in talking-heads documentaries, the talking heads experts tend to own the history and the truth, and he didn’t want to participate in that sort of endeavor. And so when I approached his estate and said I wasn’t interested in that type of film, I was really interested in a kind of artistic endeavor, it really seemed to resonate with them.” The creative ideas aligned, Morgen was given complete access and trust to put together the first film about Bowie to be authorized by his estate, “Moonage Daydream,” for HBO in 2022. It earned five Emmy nominations, four of them for Morgen himself, including for his direction. Morgen spoke to Gold Derby as part of our “Meet the Emmy Nominees” TV directors panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Moonage Daydream” is surely like no other musical doc ever made. It’s an immersive cinematic odyssey exploring Bowie’s creative and musical journey with almost no conventional interviews. That’s entirely by design. “The only dictate I was given was that David is not here to authorize the work,” Morgen recalls, “so it can’t be Bowie on Bowie, it has to be Morgen on Bowie. And that was the greatest gift that anyone could have provided me because, in essence, they were allowing me to create an art project, and it really came to fruition as an art project…Too often today, biographical documentary follows a kind of Wikipedia hit-all-the-major-moments-of-someone’s-life thing, but these dates and facts don’t give you much insight into a subject. I wanted a way to present David’s story that was less biographical but had the same goal of arriving at a truth.”

But it wasn’t easy. The project was essentially seven years in the making, Morgen confirms, and a massive and voluminous undertaking involving an archive of some five million assets from the Bowie estate – stills, films, dubs and music. “Ostensibly for the first 5 1/2 years I was by myself as a producer-writer-director-editor, which was really its own sort of adventure that has its own complications,” he stresses. Early on in that process, while just beginning to assemble all the assets, Morgen suffered a massive heart attack that found him flatlining and going into a coma. “It was coming out of that coma that I had to sort of figure out how to create this type of story while having no one to bounce ideas off,” he notes. “So it was definitely a challenge.”

It was after emerging from the hospital following his death scare that Morgen, just 47 when he suffered the heart attack, began poring over all the assets “in this vulnerable state, listening to David,” he says. “I just felt like he was giving me kind of a roadmap on how I can lead a more balanced life in the arts. And before I knew it, that became a film. It was basically like David sort of guiding me and me trying to transmit that through.

“And I remember one of the strangest experiences was at the premiere of the film at Cannes last year. There were 2,500 people in the room, and I had this really strange feeling that I forgot everything about assembling it. I forgot that I created it, and I just felt that I was in a room alone with David and he was talking directly to me. And the fact that it was able to translate to audiences and go outside my limited sphere has been really exhilarating…Respectfully to my peers, I don’t think there’s a better assignment one can have than to spend years of your life immersed in the art and music and imagery of David Bowie. It was the greatest experience.”

“Moonage Daydream” received five Emmy nominations in all. It streams on Max.

