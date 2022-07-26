Brian Cox (‘Succession’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Brian Cox is entering the “Succession” episode “All the Bells Say” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. This program aired on December 12 and was the ninth and final episode of the HBO drama’s third season.

In this installment, Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) end up managing the fallout of Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgård) vision for the GoJo-Waystar relationship. Upon being confronted by his children, Logan (Cox) informs them that he and Caroline (Harriet Walter) have renegotiated their divorce agreement, effectively depriving the children of company control.

This year marks the fourth career Emmy nomination for Cox. He won Best Movie/Limited Actor for “Nuremberg” in 2000. After that he was nominated for Best Guest Comedy Actor for “Frasier” in 2002 and Best Drama Actor for “Succession” in 2020. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

