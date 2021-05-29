Brian Tyler (‘Clouds’ composer) on honoring Zach Sobiech: ‘I wrote the theme based on what I felt he would have written’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“My thought was that I would write a score that he would have written if he continued on,” explains Emmy nominated composer Brian Tyler of his score for “Clouds.” He is referring to Zach Sobiech, the teenage singer-songwriter whose real life battle with terminal cancer is at the heart of the Disney+ film. The composer describes his work on this project as a unique and “emotional experience.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Clouds” is a film filled with Sobiech’s actual songs, and Tyler says that “altered the way I approached” the score. He had to create something that fit with and responded to the folk/pop vibe of Zach’s tunes. “I would listen to his mixtapes during the last two years of his life,” the composer reveals, “what he was listening to, what inspired him.” He hopes his score not only honors Zach’s legacy, but reflects the type of musician he would have grown into. “It was almost like trying to channel Zach,” admits Tyler, “I wrote the theme based on what I felt he would have written.”

SEE Justin Baldoni interview: ‘Clouds’ director

In order to find the particular recording sound, Tyler focused on the idea of hearing the score filtered through clouds. “Since you can do anything with music,” he explains, “you almost need to artificially limit yourself.” The composer played every instrument in the score himself, which includes everything from guitars, to harps, to glockenspiel, and also provided vocals. Using his heavenly, “through the clouds” concept, he synthesized many of the instruments to create “this distant canopy of sound that felt like a memory.”

“It’s such a celebration of Zach and a celebration of humanity,” says Tyler about the score and film as a whole. That triumphant and celebratory sense is felt in the finale of the film. His loved ones spy a clear “Z” formed in the clouds, Tyler’s score surges in a cathartic bloom of sound as the credits appear. He wanted the moment to feel “anthemic and joyous” as a call for viewers to “live each day like Zach did.”

The busy composer also worked on the drama series “Yellowstone,” providing the score for the third season in a row. While he admits that staying with certain series for many years could produce burnout, he has no worry of getting bored creating western tinged music for this series. He gives credit to creator Taylor Sheridan. “He changes it up so much, it forces me to challenge myself,” says Tyler. “It just inspires me to continue to expand.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions