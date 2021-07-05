‘Bridgerton’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 9 in-depth chats with Adjoa Andoh, Nicola Coughlan and more

“Bridgerton” debuted Christmas Day of 2020 on Netflix and within weeks became the streaming service’s most watched series in history. More than 80 million households tuned in to see the romantic entanglements of the London upper classes during the Victorian era. The drama’s wild popularity has led to Netflix renewing it for three additional seasons.

Based on the series of novels by Julia Quinn, the first season of “Bridgerton” focuses on the titular family, in particular, oldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor). Daphne enters the world as a debutante who is favored by Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and meets Simon (Regé-Jean Page), a duke who refuses to marry. Their turbulent love story is set against the backdrop of the city’s obsession with a scandal-obsessed gossip writer known as Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), whose identity is revealed to the audience as Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), a warm-hearted but often overlooked young lady.

The success of “Bridgerton” has made it an awards contender all season. The show was named one of the top programs of the year by AFI, and earned nominations at both the Producers Guild and the Directors Guild awards. The cast was also honored with a nomination for Best Drama Ensemble at this year’s SAG Awards. The show’s period setting– replete with lush gowns, make-up and grand drawing rooms– has earned the series nominations at a number of guilds, including a win at The Make-Up Artists and Hair Styling Guild Awards.

A relative unknown prior to the series, Page’s portrayal of Simon has made the British actor a worldwide star. Among the large ensemble cast, only Page was singled out with an individual nomination for Best Drama Actor at SAG and won the same prize at the NAACP Image Awards. Due to the show’s changing focus — each season focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family — Page is not returning for the show’s second season. This means Emmy voters have only one chance to honor the dashing Duke of Hastings.

Page could potentially reap two nominations this year. Along with his role in Bridgerton, the actor could earn a Best Comedy Guest Actor nod for his well received hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live.”

So how will “Bridgerton” fare at the Emmys? Freshman shows tend to do well in terms of nominations; it doesn’t hurt that “Bridgerton” is far and away the most viewed drama among the potential nominees. It’s also a safe bet that the series will do well in the craft categories, and that level of below-the-line support could propel the series into the Best Drama Series race. The show’s racially diverse cast also reflects a strong statement about diversity and inclusion, a timely topic that dominates today’s news.

Follow the links below to see what some of the show’s creative team have to say.

Adjoa Andoh, Actor



Kris Bowers, Composer

Nicola Coughlan, Actor

Kelly Valentine Hendry, Casting Director

Will Hughes-Jones, Production Designer

Ellen Mirojnick and John Glaser, Costume Designers

Alexandra Patsavas, Music Supervisor

Marc Pilcher, Hair and Make-up Designer

Julie Anne Robinson, Director

