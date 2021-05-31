‘Bridgerton’ production designer Will Hughes-Jones on building more than 100 sets for the ambitious Netflix romance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We traveled the whole country … The team went from London up to Liverpool, and then down to Bristol, over to York,” remembers “Bridgerton” production designer Will Hughes-Jones about the process of finding and researching locations for the extravagant Netflix series set in Regency-era London. “We covered the whole country in about three days in this crazy road trip on trains and buses and cars … We found our locations, and we built quite a big set of sets all in one go.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Hughes-Jones above.

And just how many sets did they build for the show? “It was over a hundred,” he says. So during their road trip, “one of the key tools that I took with me was a laser tape measure” to get the dimensions just right for all that construction. “The seamless quality between going from location to the sets was because we made sure that we had the volume within the rooms.” But with so many balls depicted in the series, they also needed to be creative with their use of spaces: “In order to actually achieve our schedule, you can’t find a building that has three ballrooms in it. So we ended up using a location where we use that hallway as one ball. That salon as another. And then actually a conference room as another.”

The indoor soirees would be a heavy enough lift on their own, but the season’s many outdoor scenes posed additional challenges, especially when it came to the weather. “We started filming in about June, and we were still filming February the following year. So we went through all the seasons and the debutante season is a very short period of time in the early summer.” Getting rid of frost during the winter required “heat guns and blow torches,” and to keep the actors from freezing to death when shooting in a tank for a romantic rain scene, “the water was heated up to a temperature so that it didn’t steam.”

So for the ambitious production of “Bridgerton,” there was rain, ice, lots of sets, and lots of traveling between locations, “but to create this show and to create the scale and the beauty, that’s what it required.”

