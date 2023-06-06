Bridget Everett (‘Somebody Somewhere’): ‘We have a small but mighty following’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It feels like such an under-the-radar show, I’m kind of surprised we got to come back,” says Bridget Everett while discussing Season 2 of “Somebody Somewhere” on HBO. “I’m really thrilled! We have a small but mighty following. We’re staying true to what we wanted to do with the show and that feels like a dream come true.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Somebody Somewhere,” which was just renewed for Season 3, is about Sam (Everett) is a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggles to fit the hometown mould. Grappling with loss and acceptance, she discovers herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up.

Everett is a native of Manhattan, Kansas, where the comedy takes place. She admits, “I blew out of town the first chance I could get. I got as far away as I could. There was a time in my life I didn’t go home for five years. I just always felt like a fish out of water there. As I got older I started to see things in a different way. Specifically seeing the show, seeing the beauty of Kansas in a whole new way. The appreciation of community and what brings people together. The things I felt suffocated me before, I have a new appreciation for. The beauty of it is special and comforting.”

Everett’s main onscreen sparring partner is Jeff Hiller, who plays Joel. “He has an undeniable warmth. He’s really funny,” the actress explains. “I was always a fan of his. I love the way he looks. He’s so striking. I have such a curiosity about him. It was like the part was written for him.”

The intimacy of their friendship is explored in Episode 2, simply titled, “#2.” After dining over sushi, the duo parts ways and, upon returning home, Sam makes an emergency run to the toilet. She calls Joel and confirms he is going through a similar traumatic experience in the bathroom. “There were two things that terrified me the most this season and that was one of them,” Everett laughs. “I don’t excel at physical comedy and I new Jeff was going to knock it out of the park. It’s based on something that happened in my real life!” After explaining the true story, she reveals, “The beauty of that scene is it shows the intimacy of friendship and how something like that should be so humiliating, but it only brings them closer together.”

