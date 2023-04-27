Calvin Leon Smith (‘Fat Ham’) on the ‘ultimate release’ of turning trauma into catharsis [Exclusive Video Interview]

The tone of “Fat Ham” runs the gamut from heavy drama to absurd humor, but Calvin Leon Smith admits, “don’t get the immediate gratification of laughter.” The actor portrays Larry in James Ijames’ new play, a golden child who hides a major secret. Larry’s performative guise of masculinity is something that Smith knows all too well, with the actor able to tap into emotional moments from his own life to portray this character. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Smith may not possess Larry’s military background, but he knows what it’s like to be a closeted gay Black man living in the South. “There’s been so much repression in my own life,” he admits, noting that he too came out around the same age as Larry does in the play. He came out around the same age. The actor knows what toll it takes to “to suppress that part of yourself, your sexual orientation, to keep yourself safe,” explains Smith. “It’s very close to my lived experience.”

Larry’s coming out moment is a true revelation on stage. Smith is able to finally drop the character’s stiff, straight-laced demeanor. His shoulders and voice are suddenly relaxed as Larry tells Juicy (Marcel Spears) that he wants to be “soft” like him. Larry is only able to admit to his sexuality when the people who project “a type of masculinity, a type of straightness, and anti-queerness,” have left the stage. “It’s the ultimate release, it’s like a weight has been lighted off,” reveals the actor.

As in life, not all goes according to plan for Larry, and in one of the most traumatic moments of the play, he is forcibly outed as gay. When Smith first performed “Fat Ham” Off-Broadway at the Public Theatre, he admits “there would be nights where I would be almost inconsolable.” The actor was outed to family in real life, so the emotions he conjured on stage came from a real experience. ”Having to replay that night after night really took a toll,” reveals Smith. But since that initial production, the actor has done plenty of inner work to turn the traumatic moment into a “cathartic” one.

“Fat Ham” is the latest in a string of Broadway shows which elevate Black queer stories. It’s a trend in the theater industry that Smith hopes continues. He believes that this type of authentic representation is vital, not only for everyone to see themselves on stage, but as a learning moment for all audience members. “It’s the best vehicle for people to expand their capacity to empathize with groups of people they otherwise wouldn’t have contact with,” he explains. “We are all human and our stories are worthy. Storytelling changes minds.”

