‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ breakout Camila Morrone: ‘We all feel sucked in and absorbed by this story’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Before Camila Morrone went in to audition for Prime Video’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones and the Six,” she realized it might help to skim through the book beforehand to better understand the story and characters. But a funny thing happened instead: Morrone read the whole book in one sitting, an accidental binge she tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview.

“I think that that’s the beauty of this show,” Morrone says. “That’s what instantly attracted me to it: we all kind of feel sucked in and absorbed by this story and Taylor’s storytelling.”

Based on Reid’s book and co-created by Oscar-nominated writers Scott Neudstadter and Michael H. Weber (“The Disaster Artist”), “Daisy Jones and the Six” focuses on the title rock band’s explosive rise and precipitous fall in the late 1970s with primary attention paid to the complicated and unrequited romantic relationship between singers and songwriters Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), and Billy’s wife, Camila (Morrone).

“I was initially attracted to the Daisy role,” Morrone says, adding that she felt it would probably be “cool” to play the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll aspects of the lead singer. But Camila, the character, is the show’s “secret hero,” the actress adds. “She’s the glue that keeps everything together.”

Morrone, 25, got her start playing teens in acclaimed indie features like “Never Goin’ Back” and “Mikey and the Bear.” But “Daisy Jones” is her breakout performance in terms of visibility and maturity. She plays Camila from her youth well into her middle-age thanks to the show’s structure, which unfolds the Daisy Jones history through documentary footage set years after the band’s decline. Morrone says she shot all of her documentary footage – which includes the emotional finale reveal that Camila has a terminal illness and has died off-screen – on the final day of production.

“It’s quite daunting to play the 50-year-old version of yourself when you’re only 23, right?” she says of those scenes. “Your physicality is different, your voice is different, your hand gestures are different. And also to not give away the fact that she’s dying [in the early talking head scenes]. That day was just very scary and hard and also all the emotional stuff of looking back at your life was condensed into it. I thought, ‘Well, how am I going to feel when I look back at my life at 50 years old? What am I going to be proud of and what am I going to regret?’ I learned a lot by [Camila’s] reflection.”

“Daisy Jones and the Six” ends with Daisy and Billy reuniting again with a measure of hope for their future together. But the show’s final lines are spoken not by Keough or Claflin, but by Morrone. In an emotional monologue not seen by either Daisy or Billy until after her death, Camila says she wishes the two estranged bandmates would reconnect and that they still “owe me a song,” a callback to an earlier promise.

“That scene was really hard for me,” Morrone says, adding that finale director Nzhingha Stewart was left in tears after one of the first takes. “I was really crying too…. What an incredible woman to be able to look back at your life, to forgive, to love, to understand, and also to let go and bless this person [Billy] who she loves so much to rekindle [this other relationship with Daisy] – if that’s what his heart desires, and what’s going to make him happiest.”

Morrone says that Camila’s selfless nature and her maturity are why fans of the book consider the character so beloved. “The quality that keeps everybody coming back to her is the fact that she has the ability to know what’s best for others, even if it hurts her, and what’s best for the greater good, even though it’s really painful,” she says.

All episodes of “Daisy Jones and the Six” are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

