Carlos Valdes (‘Up Here’) on the ‘extravagant colors’ and ‘subtle nuances’ of musical series [Exclusive Video Interview]

“This one just kind of felt right, right from the get go,” reflects Carlos Valdes on his initial reaction to the premise and scripts of “Up Here,” Hulu’s new musical series. The actor has experience on both long-running television series and in musical theatre, so the project “crosses the different disciplines and worlds” that he knows well, and he felt that his character Miguel “always really spoke to me. I think we can all relate to living in our heads.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Up Here,” Valdes stars opposite Mae Whitman as Miguel and Lindsay, two young New Yorkers whose chance encounter in a bar on Lindsay’s first night in the city leads to a relationship of big emotions and big miscommunications, fueled in part by the multiple different voices in each of their minds. The actor relishes the opportunity of doing the series because it enables him to “lend life to the extravagant colors that a musical is often asking you to explore, while also at the same time giving service to all the really subtle nuances to what are happening in a person’s psyche.”

Even though “Up Here” is a musical comedy, Lindsay and Miguel’s first encounter is not quite the “meet-cute” that viewers may expect. Valdes explains, “I always thought Miguel’s approach initially was actually driven by his attempts to accommodate to this toxic masculinity and the braggadocio” of his career as an investment banker, but “what he ends up getting over the course of the ensuing scenes and definitely the ensuing episodes is someone very special, someone who can see right into him, actually, who knows where his heart is, knows where he stands, and knows that there’s a soft, vulnerable interior in there and knows how to tap into that.”

Lindsay and Miguel’s relationship is the beating heart of the show, as is the on-screen rapport between Valdes and Whitman. The actor felt a connection with his co-star immediately, sharing, “Certain actors understand each others’ sensibilities really well, and I think we just happened to hit that right alchemy with each other.” He describes her as “very funny” and “very earnest,” adding, “I couldn’t have asked for a better number one to my number two.” The performer also credits director Thomas Kail and the entire creative team for making those early days seamless, saying the man behind “Hamilton” and “Fosse/Verdon” “brought a whole heap of confidence to the process.”

Throughout the season, Valdes beautifully taps into Miguel’s childhood trauma — his mother died when Miguel was young, and his father tasked him with being strong for his even younger sibling. The audience doesn’t learn all of these details until the season progresses, but the actor felt he need to know “what’s going on here?” “My tendency as an actor is to lean on my spirit of self-reliance,” reflects the performer, but in this case, “there was a lot that wasn’t on the page.” He initiated a conversation with the series creatives including Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Steven Levenson, Robert Lopez and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and “we hashed it out. We had some really amazing conversations about where Miguel comes from culturally. We thought that was really important territory to cover and flesh out.”

Valdes has many standout numbers throughout the first season, including the song “I Am Not Alone” in the fourth episode, “Special,” in which Miguel realizes that he is in love with Lindsay. The performer notes that he “actually first heard the song during the audition process,” but confesses, “When I first heard the song, I kind of didn’t get it.” He elaborates, “It took me a couple of listens of it to really understand that the right approach to it is earnestness. That is where the catharsis and the comedy of the song lies.”

In the sixth episode, “Armor,” he also performs the inventive “The Quest,” a drug-induced fantasy sequence in which Miguel faces his tendency to bury his emotions through the framework of a video game. “I love getting to tell stories like this because you’re dealing with several layers,” observes the actor, adding, “That number in particular is a great indicator of how when you’re putting a story together, it really is a collaborative effort.”

