‘Five Days at Memorial’ co-creator Carlton Cuse on how the Hurricane Katrina drama ties into the coronavirus pandemic [Exclusive Video Interview]

The Apple TV+ limited series “Five Days at Memorial” focuses on the deadly aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, specifically the events that happened at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans, where 45 bodies were discovered in the days following the natural disaster. But while the series is a fact-based retelling of the systemic failures that led to the 2005 tragedy at Memorial, it’s hard to watch “Five Days at Memorial” and not connect it with the government response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“Oh, I mean, it was totally related,” co-creator and Emmy winner Carlton Cuse tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our “Meet the Experts” showrunners panel. Cuse and co-creator John Ridley started working on “Five Days at Memorial” in 2019 but picked up steam in the spring of 2020 as the country grappled with the deadly pandemic and its crushing strain on health care.

“Here we were writing a story about people who were trapped in a hospital trying to figure out who was going to get on a boat, who was going to get on a helicopter, and who was going to get treatment and care. At the same time, in our current world, we were discussing who was going to get a ventilator, and how are we going to get vaccinations,” he says. “John really said to me, at one point, you know, history rhymes. And I think that was very much a part of what was on our minds as we were trying to write the story and tell the story. And I hope, you know, my greatest hope is people will watch this and we’ll find a way to not put health-care professionals in the position of having to make the kinds of decisions that got made here in the future.”

Based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winner Sheri Fink, “Five Days at Memorial” looks at what happened at the medical center, in particular the actions of Dr. Anna Pou (Vera Farmiga), who was accused of euthanizing patients at Memorial during the storm’s aftermath. In 2007, a grand jury declined to indict Dr. Pou and the series presents her neither as a hero nor a villain. It’s a creative decision Cuse says came in part because of something Ridley heard from his father, a retired physician.

“His father said, ‘I’m lucky that I am in a position where I didn’t have to make those decisions,’” Cuse recalls. “And I think that was the thing that, in a way, unlocked this story for John and was a big key for us, which was to really put ourselves in the shoes of these healthcare professionals and answer all sides of the equation without passing judgment on them, and really try to feel every bit of that.”

That guiding principle extends all the way to the end of the limited series, which leaves audiences without a real resolution – an intentional bit of storytelling Cuse says was inspired by Christopher Nolan.

“One of the first things I said to John was that we should really make the ending of this show feel like the spinning top at the end of ‘Inception,’ where everybody can debate and discuss what it means,” he says. “And we really wanted everyone to be able to do exactly that – to arrive at their own conclusion and decide if the decisions that were made were justifiable? Is it ever justifiable to basically inject people with lethal doses of drugs? Is it possible for us even to pass judgment on these people from the comfort of hindsight without really understanding the hellish conditions that they went through?”

“Five Days at Memorial” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

