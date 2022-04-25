Caroline Aaron (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) on her standout character Shirley’s ‘celebratory nature’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“She just loves everything around her and really cherishes life,” Caroline Aaron shares about her scene-stealing character Shirley Maisel on Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” In the fourth season, Shirley certainly delights in celebrating her grandson Ethan’s birthday at Coney Island, not to mention her recurring efforts to find a girlfriend for her son Joel (Michael Zegen), much to his surprise. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Aaron has had a storied career, working on countless films including “Heartburn” (1986) with screenwriter Nora Ephron and director Mike Nichols. Reflecting on those singular artists, Aaron says “Maisel” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her partner Dan Palladino “are television auteurs,” because “every single thing you see, down to the napkins at the table, are Amy and Dan’s choice.” The duo are known for their rapid-fire dialogue, and Aaron reveals that in translating their words to the screen, “You don’t change a comma, you have to be letter perfect.” The effort certainly pays off in the show’s large ensemble scenes like the memorable Wonder Wheel family discussion in the season four premiere.

“Only the Palladinos – during a worldwide epidemic – would start the season with a huge scene at Coney Island,” Aaron remembers thinking when she opened that first script after the show’s long hiatus. She describes working at the famed New York location while it was still shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, which gave the “Maisel” cast and crew free rein to shoot. The hilarious scene in which the whole family learns that Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) got fired from her European tour while they’re all riding in separate cars of the famous Ferris wheel was shot in a studio, though, with each actor individually performing in a replica car created by the production designers.

Shirley’s arc in the fourth season revolves around her repeated attempts to set up Joel with a new girlfriend, since she is unaware that he has been seeing Mei (Stephanie Hsu). Aaron thinks Shirley’s “first choice” will always be the pairing of Midge and Joel, but “at the end of the day, Shirley wants him to be happy.” Shirley’s happy disposition certainly leaps off the screen through her colorful, patterned costumes, as Aaron describes Shirley as “gift-wrapped to the nines,” which is a reflection of her “celebratory nature.”

Aaron’s best work of the season comes in the finale, in which Shirley’s husband Moishe (Kevin Pollak) suffers a heart attack, prompting her to spend the night with former in-laws Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle). Opposite Shalhoub, Aaron delivers a simultaneously funny and heartbreaking monologue about loss. In preparing for the scene, Aaron returned to what she learned watching Nichols, sharing, “Every time Mike directed a comedy, he directed it as a tragedy, and every time he directed a tragedy, he directed it as a comedy” because “life is marbled.” Her longtime off-screen rapport with Shalhoub also helped, as she really felt the sentiment Shirley expresses that she would be there to support Abe during his own time of loss.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will return for a fifth and final season. Production just recently started on the swan song, so Aaron says she is “as curious as you are about how they’re going to land this plane.” She does reveal a few tidbits, though, teasing, “Shirley is going to be even more interfaced with Joel’s life, part of his club, and Midge is not going to give up. She is going to pick herself up and dust herself off […] She’s gonna go all in.”

