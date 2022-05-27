Casey Willis (‘Archer’) discusses addressing Jessica Walter’s death on the show [Exclusive Video Interview]

After the shock of Jessica Walter‘s death last year, “Archer” showrunner Casey Willis found himself having to find a way to address it in the show, even though she had recorded her lines for the season. “I think we had an idea of her retiring and then soon, we were like, we should put Ron in there as well and see the two of them happy and doing what they want,” he tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: TV Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). Having Walter paired with her late husband Ron Leibman, made several of the others writers become emotional as well. “When I described it to a couple of people, they started to cry just over the phone when I was describing it, so I was like, okay, I think this going to be the right thing.”

SEE over 250 video interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

FXX’s animated espionage comedy is going into its 13th season. The show has long been a favorite of both critics and audiences, with the show being the network’s highest rated comedy at one point. The show’s Emmy track record started out very rocky with the show only getting a nomination for Best Voice-Over Performance for H. Jon Benjamin in the titular role during the first season. The show finally broke into Best Animated Program with its fifth season in 2014 and would win the prize two years later. The show has also claimed the Critics’ Choice TV Award for Best Animated Program four years in a row (2012-15) and the Gold Derby TV Award in the same category for two years (2013-14).

When thinking about the arcs of the show’s characters over the past 12 seasons, Willis is able to single out one that he feels has had the most remarkable journey so far. “I always talk about Pam and how much I feel like she has grown as a character, but also at her heart has maintained probably one of the only good-hearted people on the show.” He added that the upcoming 13th season will feature some major changes for other characters as well. “Hopefully, if we get to do this again next year, I might have a different answer because I think we’ve got some cool stuff coming up.”

Willis was also really happy with the returning guest stars that included Stephen Tobolowsky as Lana’s husband and Pamela Adlon as a UN liaison. “I think one of the great things working with excellent voiceover talent is having your ideas of what you think is going to happen but then being open to all the great things that they’re going to bring.” He also gave a lot of praise to Eric Andre for what he brought to the character of Colt. “A lot of the stuff that we see him in seems wild and chaotic but he’s so professional in the booth and just came with so much great energy and ideas and it was really fun to work with him.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions