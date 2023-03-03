Cate Blanchett: How long is each of her Oscar-nominated performances?

Heading into the 2023 Oscars, Best Actress nominee Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) is looking to follow Katharine Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, Meryl Streep, and Frances McDormand as the fifth woman to win at least three Academy Awards for acting. Her previous victories came for her supporting and lead turns in “The Aviator” (2005) and “Blue Jasmine” (2014), which, in terms of screen time, are respectively one-fifth and one-half the size of her “TAR” performance. If she succeeds on this outing, hers will be the longest performance to win an Oscar in over 80 years.

With seven previous acting bids to her name, Blanchett is now one of the seven most-recognized actresses in Oscars history. The five starring roles for which she has achieved academy recognition have a screen time average of one hour, 15 minutes, and 10 seconds (or 59.96% of the respective films). Her newest nomination boosted that mean by nearly 15 minutes. Her three nominated featured performances average out to 34 minutes and 49 seconds (or 30.48%).

Check out our gallery and screen time analysis of Blanchett’s eight Oscar-nominated performances, and be sure to tune in to the 95th Academy Awards, airing Sunday, March 12 on ABC.

