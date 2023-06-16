Cate Hall (‘The Crown’ hair and makeup) on designing for mid-century Egypt: ‘We live for those opportunities’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s been completely life changing. I mean, that sounds like a cliché, and people use it too easily, but in this case it really has,” reveals Emmy-nominated hair and makeup designer Cate Hall about working on prestige Netflix drama “The Crown.” For our recent webchat he adds, “It’s been a privilege to work on something with such a commitment to quality and have that continuity for five years of just developing those techniques and those skills. I don’t think I even dreamed it was possible to do a job like ‘The Crown.’ So yeah, it’s been an amazing thing!” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Crown” was created by Oscar and Tony-nominated and Emmy-winning writer Peter Morgan, who is currently in production on the show’s anticipated sixth and final season. The Netflix drama uniquely reinvents itself every two seasons by replacing its main cast, as the royal family continue to evolve and age over time. Taking the reins for the show’s final two seasons are Oscar and Emmy nominee Imelda Staunton as the Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as the former Prince of Wales (and now King Charles III), Debicki as Diana, Oscar nominee Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major and Oscar and Emmy nominee Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Season 5 focuses on the Royal Family’s place in a fast-evolving modern British society, as well as the dissolution of Charles’ marriage to Diana and his relationship with his eventual second wife Camilla. Hall, already twice Emmy nominated for her work on “The Crown,” has submitted the third episode of last season (“Mou Mou”) alongside her colleague Emilie Yong Mills in the period hairstyling category. The episode, written by creator Morgan and directed by Alex Gabassi, starts off in Egypt, as an origin story of Mohamed Al-Fayed (Salim Daw), firstly in 1946 and then fast-forwarding to 1976 as Al-Fayed emerges as a rich businessman alongside his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla). The episode is a throwback to the series as a period drama, taking the audience on a journey as it traces the lives of these two men that end up having a significant impact on the royals, particularly as the younger Al-Fayed becomes romantically entangled with Diana after her separation from Charles.

“We live for those opportunities,” Hall reveals about the prospect of bringing something new and exotic to the show by exploring Al-Fayed’s life over decades, initially in Egypt and then back in the U.K. “Not only is it period, but it’s another world. So it’s ‘Egypt period,’ which is brilliant because it’s even further removed from the world that we live in. And I think for us, that meant real diversity, and it meant different hair texture and we actually traverse the 1940s, 1950s, sixties, seventies and eighties,” she explains. “Thankfully we have a director who inspires courage. I would say, if he told me to walk off a cliff, I’d be like, ‘all right then,'” she smiles.”

