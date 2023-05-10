Catherine Adair (‘Perry Mason’ costume designer): ‘We built over 900 pieces of clothing for Season 2 and we dressed 13,000 extras’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We built over 900 pieces of clothing for Season 2 and we dressed 13,000 extras,” reveals Emmy-winning costume designer Catherine Adair (“The Mysterious Benedict Society”) on designing the period costumes on the HBO detective noir drama “Perry Mason.” For our recent webchat she adds, “I built all Camilla’s, all of Della’s, all of Anita’s, except a couple of her knits. All of Paul. I mean, almost all the principal clothes were built, or I found existing fabrics at the time and we washed them and then reconfigured them so that they were integrated into new pieces.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Perry Mason” was originally created by Rolin Jones (“Friday Night Lights,” “Interview with the Vampire”) and Ron Fitzgerald (“Friday Night Lights”) under the Team Downey banner, shepherded by co-executive producers Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell. The period drama just concluded its second season, with Michael Begler and Jack Amiel coming on-board as new showrunners. Based on the novels by Erle Stanley Gardner, which were most famously adapted in the classic CBS television series (1957–1966) starring Emmy winner Raymond Burr, the series stars Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) as the titular criminal defense lawyer, with Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham and Justin Kirk co-starring. Its neo-noir first season traced the origins of the famed defense lawyer over its freshman season, as a down-and-out and divorced private investigator struggles with his trauma from The Great War. Season 2 opens in the wake of the high profile trial involving a kidnapped child, as Mason begins to establish himself professionally, while a dark cloud of crime and conspiracy begins to loom over a bustling Los Angeles.

Adair took over from Emma Potter as costume designer this season, which she admits was a very easy decision. “I was a huge fan of Season 1,” she recalls. “When I got the phone call and discovered they were gonna blow the whole world wide open and explore all the different nooks and crannies and class structure of Los Angeles in 1933, I was like ‘sign me up!’ It’s an extraordinary piece of American history,” she says. “I fell in love with researching and exploring different worlds and different parts of the world and different ways of telling stories. And it doesn’t get much richer than Los Angeles in the 1930s. It just doesn’t. You have Hoovervilles and you have oil barons and you have illegal casinos three miles off the coast because they’re in international waters and you’re still in Prohibition, but everybody’s drinking, and you’ve got everybody coming to Los Angeles wanting to be the next movie star.”

