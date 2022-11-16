‘Catherine Called Birdy’ costume designer Julian Day on achieving a ‘Coachella vibe’ for medieval film [Exclusive Video Interview]

When costume designer Julian Day met “Catherine Called Birdy” screenwriter-director Lena Dunham, “we always talked about this idea of having a sort of Coachella vibe, or Glastonbury vibe, and we wanted to make it accessible for a modern audience, but still stay true to the ideas of what medieval Britain was about.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Day above.

Based on the 1994 young adult novel by Karen Cushman, “Catherine Called Birdy” tells the story of the title character (played by “Game of Thrones” alum Bella Ramsey), a headstrong 14-year-old girl living in the 13th century and fighting against her father’s attempts to marry her off to a wealthy suitor. Though the story is set more than 700 years ago, it has an anachronistic style and tone, and Birdy herself has a modern sensibility that rebels against the standards of her time.

But in dressing her, Day took cues from her father Rollo (Andrew Scott). “I think he was a man that wasn’t able to come to terms with who he was. And I think he passed that on to his daughter,” Day explains. “I think she took from the fact that he was quite eccentric in his dressing, and I wanted that idea to spring onto her as well.” So she “had the medieval silhouette, but she was free, carefree, spirited, and didn’t adhere to what the medieval daughter should wear.”

When it came to fabrics, Day gravitated towards natural materials like linen and wool, which were “easy and accessible to get a hold of.” Most of Birdie’s 50 or so costumes were hand-sewn and hand-embroidered, “so we tried to keep it as real as possible, but still have that contemporary vibe.”

As for the color palette, circumstances helped dictate that: “At the time when we were shooting there were a lot of medieval films being made or fantasy films that used up a lot of the medieval clothes,” so they scoured the costume houses, finding creams and browns for the peasants, greens and reds for the middle classes, and silks for the upper classes. “So by chance, we came across this color design … It was all a good choice and an interesting choice. Some put upon us, but we we did the best we could, and made an interesting color palette from what we had.” You’d never know from watching the film that there were such challenges. Indeed, necessity is the mother of inventive costume design.

