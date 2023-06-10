Catherine Goldschmidt (‘House of the Dragon’ cinematographer): ‘I don’t think I’ve worked harder in my life’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s an incredibly exciting and inspiring place to work,” reveals cinematographer Catherine Goldschmidt about being an integral part of the creative team behind HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” For our recent webchat she adds, “Every day you’re interacting with so many artists and everybody brings their all to a show like this and that just makes it such a wonderfully collaborative environment to create exciting imagery. I love it!” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“House of the Dragon,” the prequel series to HBO’s megahit “Game of Thrones” was created by author George R.R. Martin and writer/producer Ryan Condal, and stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen alongside Emmy nominee Matt Smith (“The Crown”) as Prince Daemon and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, among a sprawling cast that includes Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best. The 10-episode first season is set two centuries before the events of “Game of Thrones,” 172 years before the birth of the now-iconic “Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), depicting the events leading up to and covering the bloody Targaryen civil war of succession known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

Goldschmidt lensed the eighth episode of the series (“Lord of the Tides”), which was written by Eileen Shim and directed by Geeta Patel. The all-female team led one of the most pivotal episodes of the season, as the stoic King Viserys dies in agonizing pain and suffering having been earlier inflicted with a debilitating disease. His death ultimately leaves a legacy of rivalry and blood-lust in a battle to the death over the coveted iron throne that essentially rejected him. “I don’t think I’ve worked harder in my life on a single hour of anything,” the D.P. admits about the episode. “It’s extremely gratifying to have it received so well by everybody, and the truth is, as soon as we read that episode we felt like we had been given this huge gift,” she says. “It’s an incredibly special, well written, rich episode where all these characters get to have their moment. We really felt the weight of the responsibility of that, and I’m just usually gratified that people responded.”

