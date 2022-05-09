Ceci (‘The Wonder Years’ costume designer): ‘I don’t make costumes, I create character’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I don’t make costumes, I create character,” declares costume designer Ceci about bringing “The Wonder Years” back to TV. For our recent webchat she adds, “There’s a difference, a subtle difference, but a difference worth noting.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“The Wonder Years” is a reimagining of the ABC Emmy winning comedy series from the late 1980s. While still set in the late 1960’s, this incarnation tells the story of a middle class African-American family in Alabama. It is told from the perspective of 12-year-old Dean (Elisha Williams) and narrated by Don Cheadle, who plays adult Dean. Ceci explains, “The story is being told through Dean’s POV. Because it’s a coming of age story, I endeavor to give him a color palette that is a little less vibrant, a little bit more muddy. It’s kind of like he’s not clear on his direction or who he is or what his superpower is.”

Ceci’s own wonder years have helped her on the series. She reveals, “Growing up, there were things I was interested in that were supported by my parents, like sewing and a love for fabrications and craftiness. Being in a situation economically where I was the youngest of five, it was very difficult to feed all of us and have the latest clothes. It forced me to be more creative about expressing myself that way. In doing ‘The Wonder Years,’ I was constantly taken back to what I learned way back when I was Dean’s age. That was fully manifested and realized in this show. So my preparation was growing up as a kid in that same timeframe.”

