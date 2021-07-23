Cecily Strong (‘Saturday Night Live’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Cecily Strong is entering the “Saturday Night Live” episode hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. This program aired May 22 and was the 20th episode of the 46th season for the NBC show. In this installment, Strong appears with other veteran cast members in the cold open, plus in a sketch about Celtic Women and as a drunk Judge Jeanine Pirro on “Weekend Update” (possibly for her final time?).

This year marks her second career Emmy nomination with no wins so far. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against “SNL” co-stars Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon, “Ted Lasso” stars Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, plus Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) and Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

