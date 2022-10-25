Celebrate Halloween: Oscars’ Top 14 Scariest Films of All Time [Photos]

Oscar voters don’t often want to be terrorized, so when it happens it’s frightfully good. For a Halloween celebration take a tour through our photo gallery featuring 14 of the scariest movies to be honored at the Academy Awards. You can then rush to your favorite streamer or network to watch them in all their bloodthirsty glory.

Our gallery begins with “The Silence of the Lambs,” the 1991 film which swept through the major categories. It prevailed for Best Picture, Best Director (Jonathan Demme), Best Actress (Jodie Foster), Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Ted Tally).

To help close out the 20th Century, director and writer M. Night Shyamalan devised one of the most clever scripts in recent decades for “The Sixth Sense” in 1999. Starring Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment (Best Supporting Actor nominee), the film offered a major twist ending that is still being discussed today.

Our most recent entry is Jordan Peele‘s spooky “Get Out” starring Daniel Kaluuya, which won for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.

Of course, our gallery could have included any number of Alfred Hitchcock movies, but we chose one of his most terrorizing in “Psycho” (1960). The master himself earned a Best Director nomination and starred Anthony Perkins and the doomed Janet Leigh (Best Supporting Actress nominee).

Go way back with us to 1931 for the Best Actor win from Fredric March as the infamous “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” It was the first time Oscar voters really took note of the horror genre.

What are the other scary movies in our gallery? Click through all 14 images to see which ones we selected.

some original text by Zach Laws

