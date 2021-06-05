‘Celebrating America’ executive producers Stephanie Cutter and Ricky Kirshner on the challenges of pulling off the 2021 inauguration special [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

After longtime political consultant Stephanie Cutter and Emmy-winning television producer Ricky Kirshner successfully pulled off the Democratic National Convention last August amid the coronavirus pandemic, the duo was tasked with producing this year’s inauguration during an even more fraught moment in time. By January 20, the day President Joe Biden was sworn into office, more than 400,000 Americans had died from the coronavirus. Just two weeks before the televised primetime inaugural event, “Celebrating America,” a mob of violent protesters stormed the Capitol in the name of former President Donald Trump — a deadly insurrection that left multiple people injured.

“We’re still fighting a very bitter election, so how do you celebrate America at that point?” Cutter says of producing the inauguration. “We made a decision we wanted to make it about celebrating the strength and perseverance of the American people, rather than celebrating a new president. That was very much in line with where President Biden was, both in his inaugural address that night at the Lincoln Memorial and how he ran his campaign. It’s about the people coming together to lift this country up. That’s what we were trying to accomplish.”

Adds Kirshner, “‘Celebrating America’ was more than an entertainment special. It highlighted a message, not hitting you over the head with it. It reached out to America and that had a lot to do with Stephanie because I’m more of an entertainment guy, I would have done more music if she wasn’t around. But I think what made it special was having real people be a part of it.”

Primarily set on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial but with virtual stops all around the country, the star-studded, 90-minute event — which featured appearances from Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, a cadre of Broadway legends, John Legend and Justin Timberlake among others — capped off a busy six-month period for Cutter and Kirshner, neither of whom are strangers to high-profile political events. Cutter previously worked as an advisor for former President Barack Obama and served in the communications office for former President Bill Clinton. Kirshner is a nine-time Emmy winner who has not only produced inaugurations for Obama but every Democratic National Convention dating back to 1992 (he’s also the go-to executive producer for the Tony Awards, Kennedy Center Honors and the Super Bowl halftime show). But during the coronavirus pandemic, both Cutter and Kirshner produced not just the four-night DNC but the inauguration, two events that to be completely reconceived during the worst public health crisis in a century. As Kirshner estimates, the productions — each of which is eligible for Emmy Award consideration this year — went through more than 10,000 coronavirus tests to make sure the participants and crew remained as safe as possible.

The logistical headaches and shift to virtual environments, however, also helped spark creativity and focus on the message of celebrating Americans, no matter their political affiliations or allegiances.

“We wanted to pull people in who may not agree with us on everything or may not agree with President Biden on everything — maybe haven’t even voted for him,” Cutter says. “But it was a time for the nation to reset. There’s a line in President Biden’s speech and he says, ‘I’ve never been more optimistic in the future of America.’ That’s really what we were trying to convey. Not just because of the strength of our Democratic institutions — which did hold up through the election and the insurrection — but really about the American people and what they have done through some very trying times, through a pandemic.”

“Celebrating America,” which is Emmy eligible in the Outstanding Variety Live Special category, can be watched online above. The 2020 DNCC is eligible in the Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series category.

