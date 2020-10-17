40 celebrities who have shockingly never hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ [PHOTOS]

NBC’s legendary variety series “Saturday Night Live” has been able to attract almost everybody they want as guest hosts throughout the first 45 years. Almost everybody but not quite all of the big stars. In fact, we have compiled a list of 40 celebrities who have shockingly never hosted “SNL,” despite the fact that many of them have probably been asked.

When creating this list of names, we only chose people who are still alive and active in the entertainment industry. There are certainly many others long gone or inactive that are also surprising omissions.

Our gallery includes such Oscar winners as Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Rami Malek, Al Pacino, Brad Pitt (although he did make an Emmy-nominated appearance in 2020), Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington.

We also selected some comedic stars (a few are also Oscar champs), including Sacha Baron Cohen, Mel Brooks, Carol Burnett, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Ricky Gervais, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Odenkirk (who was once a writer on “SNL”) and Will Smith.

While several top sports stars have hosted before, like Tom Brady, LeBron James and Peyton Manning, it makes no sense that Serena Williams and Tiger Woods have never committed to gigs.

Who else is in our gallery? Enjoy taking a tour through the 40 photos.

