Bookmark me: Here’s when every episode of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 will air

“Celebrity Big Brother” will return for its third season on Wednesday, Feb. 2 on CBS, three years after the second season aired. Serving as counterprogramming to the Beijing Winter Olympics, which run from Feb. 4-20 (just like Season 1 was to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics), Season 3 will air 15 episodes before wrapping up on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The TV schedule is expectedly wonky and we do not blame you at all if you can’t memorize it. Here’s how it breaks down (all times ET).

Week 1

Wednesday, Feb. 2: 8-9 p.m. (premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 3: 9-10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4: 8-10 p.m.

Week 2

Sunday, Feb. 6: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11: 8-10 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, Feb. 13: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: 8-9 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, Feb. 20: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21: 9-11 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23: 8-9 p.m. (finale)

So there you have it. The third week will be the busiest, so clear your schedule if you wanna be caught up in time for the following week’s finale. This season’s 15 episodes are an increase from the first two installments, which were each 13 episodes long. Maybe they’re trying to make up for the lack of “CBB” the last few years.

“Celebrity Big Brother,” hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8/7c on CBS. The live feeds will be on Paramount+.

