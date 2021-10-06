Everything to know about ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3

You won’t have to wait until next summer to get your “Big Brother” fix because “Celebrity Big Brother” is back this winter for its third season after being MIA in 2020 and 2021. Here’s everything you can, uh, expect from the new season.

It will premiere in winter 2022.

“Celebrity Big Brother 3” will launch early next year, and while there is no exact premiere date yet, we can narrow it down. Just like the first season was to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Season 3 will serve as counterprogramming to the Beijing Winter Olympics (yes, it’s been a whole quadrennium already, time flies). The Beijing Games run from Feb. 4-20, so expect “Celebrity Big Brother” to kick off around early February. In 2018, the Olympics started Feb. 9 and “Celebrity Big Brother” premiered Feb. 7. “Celebrity Big Brother” will have its work cut out for it on on Sunday, Feb. 13 because it’ll be up against the Olympics and the Super Bowl, both of which are carried by NBC.

Yes, Julie Chen Moonves will be back to host.

Duh. Chen Moonves has been pushing for a third season for a while, even pitching, alongside producers, last year for CBS to resurrect “Celebrity Big Brother” for winter 2021 with the angle that more celebrities would be available since they’re not traveling or working due to COVID-19. But CBS said “not yet,” according to Chen Moonves, who thinks the network wanted to get its COVID-impacted fall 2020 lineup off the ground.

Who’s in the cast?

No idea yet. The cast will be announced at a later date. Marissa Jaret Winokur won Season 1 and Tamar Braxton won Season 2.

How long will the season be?

“Celebrity” seasons are never as long as OG “BB” installments — celebrities are busy, ya know? The first two seasons each lasted around 30 days — Season 1 was 26; Season 2, 29 — and were 13 episodes long, so it’s safe to assume Season 3 will be similar.

Will there be live feeds?

Hell yeah. Subscribe to Paramount+ if you haven’t yet.

What’s the cash prize?

Also unclear at the moment. It was $250,000 the first two seasons — half of the old regular “BB” prize — but after “Big Brother 23” increased the purse to $750,000 this summer, will there be a bump for the “Celebrity” check?

