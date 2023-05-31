Chad Galster (‘1923’ editor): ‘I have to keep myself guessing so that I can keep my audience guessing’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I have to keep myself guessing so that I can keep my audience guessing,” declares editor Chad Galster about his work on “1923.” The Paramount + series that serves as a prequel to the hit drama “Yellowstone” is just of many television projects created and largely written by Taylor Sheridan. Galster, who has worked consistently with Sheridan over the years, editing more than 30 episodes of “Yellowstone,” as well as the majority of the first season of “1923.” Check out our exclusive video interview with Galster above.

The first season of “1923” covers two stories taking place on multiple continents. In Montana, Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) defend their home from violent encroachers, while young Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) runs from his past and finds love in the wilds of the African desert. Combining these two stories into a cohesive narrative proved challenging on multiple fronts. First, there was the challenge of footage coming from units filming all around the world. “We had units shooting in Africa; we had units shooting in Montana,” explains Galster, “and just something like getting media in from locations was a big challenge for us.”

There was also the challenge of keeping audiences engaged with both stories and build anticipation for the two storylines to converge. “It’s feeling connected to two stories,” says Galster. “Getting people to invest emotionally in two different stories and know that the payoff is a long one to come.”

Despite the series’s many action-packed moments, Galster finds the quieter scenes to be some of the most challenging because, in his words, emotional moments are more relatable to audiences that giant action sequences. “When you’re dealing with people that are talking about something emotional…that’s hard because your audience has experience in those things,” he says. “They’ll watch the scene and they’ll decide for themselves whether they believe you, you being the tv show.”

When asked why Sheridan’s projects are so successful at engaging audiences, Galster quotes Ben Richardson, who directed most of the first season of “1923.” “He rather succinctly summed it up by saying, ‘Taylor just writes the human condition really well,’ and that’s actually a really good way to say it,” argues Galster. “He can place himself inside the emotion, drama and experience of other people in a way that’s just not common.”

Galster has an extensive background working in reality television in shows that include “The Bachelor” and “The Hills.” However, Galster argues that no matter the genre, the most important thing is to help craft a story that engages the audience. “You’re trying to have your audience relate to what’s happening on the screen,” he says. “So it’s does not matter to me whether it’s a reality show or a scripted drama. The goal is the same; the desire for connection that your audience has is the same.”

