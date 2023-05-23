Chad Mumm (‘Full Swing’ producer) on subverting golf fans’ expectations ‘right out of the gate’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

As a producer of Netflix’s “Full Swing,” a docu-series that pulls back the curtain on the PGA Tour, Chad Mumm knows some golf fans would be “bringing so much expectation” to the project. “We had a chance to kind of subvert those expectations right out of the gate,” he reveals in Gold Derby’s Reality TV/Non-Fiction panel for the 2023 Emmys. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“What we found when we got out there with these professional golfers and these amazing athletes was just how normal their life was,” the producer tells us. The eight-episode series chronicles the lives of such famous golfers as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Rory McIlroy.

SEEWatch dozens of interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

Mumm concedes that even though the athletes are “flying around on private jets hitting shots for millions of dollars,” golf is such “a lonely and mental sport.” He adds, “Once we got to know the personalities and the characters, and not just the players, but their spouses, their friends and their caddies, it just created this almost ecosystem that felt really recognizable.”

After being in the works for “close to a decade,” “Full Swing” finally debuted on February 15. What was it like to see the show pop up on his Netflix queue? “Oh my God, it was such a great feeling,” Mumm tells us. “This project’s been a real labor of love for me. Working on getting the access from the PGA Tour and then getting the buy-in from all the other governing bodies in golf. It’s not just the tour. There’s all the majors, and then each player you had to kind of get convinced, and build those relationships and build that trust.”

SEE Netflix Oscar movies: 22 wins and counting

What made the producers decide on “Full Swing” as the title of the project? “It was so hard to name this thing, honestly,” Mumm confesses. “And now it’s so obvious in hindsight. We were going in this long title brainstorm and just banging our heads against the wall. And [our senior post producer] said, ‘What about Full Swing?’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s what they do.’ But also, the game has shifted, and with the rise of LIV, it was a huge swing in the drama of the tour and what you’re playing for, whether it’s money or legacy.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Mumm talks about how they chose the episode order, how some of the participants reacted to seeing themselves on TV, and where we stand on a second season of “Full Swing.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions