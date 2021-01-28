Will Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis make Oscar history with wins for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’?

Our exclusive odds predict that Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis will win Oscars for their starring roles in the Netflix release “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Should they both prevail, they would be just the eighth pair of co-stars to both take home Oscars. In the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, these lucky seven sets of leading players from the same film have each claimed Hollywood’s highest honor:

Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable for “It Happened One Night” – 1935

Louise Fletcher and Jack Nicholson for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” – 1976

Faye Dunaway and Peter Finch for “Network” – 1977

Jane Fonda and Jon Voight for “Coming Home” – 1979

Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda for “On Golden Pond” – 1982

Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins for “The Silence of the Lambs” – 1992

Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson for “As Good as it Gets” – 1998

Note that Nicholson has been involved in two of these seven pairings. And he is a good luck charm when it comes to his leading ladies. When he won Best Supporting Actor for “Terms of Endearment” in 1984, Shirley MacLaine finally won Best Actress. Since Nicholson brought Hunt along for the ride, nine sets of co-stars have been nominated.

In five instances, just one won: Kevin Spacey for “American Beauty” but not Annette Bening; Reese Witherspoon for “Walk the Line” but not Joaquin Phoenix; Jennifer Lawrence for “Silver Linings Playbook” but not Bradley Cooper; Eddie Redmayne for “The Theory of Everything” but not Felicity Jones; and Emma Stone for “La La Land” but not Ryan Gosling.

And in the other four both went home without an Oscar: “In the Bedroom” couple Sissy Spacek and Tom Wilkerson; “American Hustle” players Amy Adams and Christian Bale; “A Star is Born” star-crossed lovers Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; and “Marriage Story” exes Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

