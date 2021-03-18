Chameleon (‘The Masked Singer’) performances ranked worst to best

He can change the color of his skin, but can he change people’s perceptions of him? That’s the Chameleon’s story in a nutshell on “The Masked Singer” Season 5. Years ago his career “almost tanked,” but now the blue-eyed lizard is hoping to use this new platform to come out a better person. After stepping onto the stage for the first time on Wednesday, March 17, the Chameleon earned rave reviews from the judges. “That was awesome! He’s really good,” remarked Jenny McCarthy. “Chameleon, can I just tell you how much I loved that performance?”

Below, see all of Chameleon’s “The Masked Singer” performances ranked worst to best. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it throughout the season.

Here is how Chameleon describes himself in his own words: “Ready for a wild ride? ‘Cause I’m a runnin’ chameleon. Unlike most of my fellow chams, I don’t just blend in, I put the tech in technicolor. It was all because of my pops who always taught me to keep up with the times. He encouraged me to tinker with every gizmo and gadget around, even with some wild creations. Years later, when my career almost tanked and I felt totally lost, I leaned back on what he taught me. I used those tech-savvy skills from my childhood to amplify my career and change the game. And now I’m here to change this game. Trust me, I won’t be blending in. Let’s jam.”

Jenny and Nicole Scherzinger both started “swooning” while watching Chameleon sing and dance around the set. Jenny proclaimed, “You have this beautiful tone in your voice. I would buy that album tomorrow with you singing on it.” As for why he did the show, Chameleon confessed he loves being in front of people, whether it’s “on stage or in your home.” Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke thought a sports star could be hiding inside the costume while Nicole made a bold prediction in guessing it was actually “TMS” host Nick Cannon, who was apparently out sick with Covid-19.

1. “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly

Group B, Round 1 — March 17, 2021

