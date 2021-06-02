Charlotte Nicdao (‘Mythic Quest’): Poppy’s ‘jerkiness is on full display this year’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Her jerkiness is on full display this year,” exclaims Charlotte Nicdao about her character on “Mythic Quest.” For our recent webchat, she continues, “In season one she’s an underdog, so you are rooting for her, even if she’s imperfect. In season two, she’s no longer the underdog. In many ways she’s the top dog. Now that she’s got all this power her true assholiness is shining through. It’s a delicious thing to play.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Mythic Quest” is an Apple TV+ comedy about the team developing a multiplayer video game of the same name. Nicdao plays Poppy, who in season two takes on the role of co-director alongside Ian (Rob McElhenney). She explains, “Poppy’s got creative control over her game now and she has a vision. But she’s realizing how hard it is to execute something when there are no roadblocks in your way other than yourself.

The actress confesses, “In real life I am extremely neurotic about what people think of me and how things I say are going to come across. Poppy is a character that absolutely doesn’t give a shit about that. She cares that people think she’s smart and good at her job but she didn’t come here to make friends.”

Throughout the season, Poppy and Ian undermine each other as they try to assert their dominance. Nicdao says, “We’re used to seeing these toxic male tropes. We know what a man who’s covering insecurity with masculinity looks like. I don’t know if it’s been explored as much in female characters. A lot of toxic behavior you see from Poppy, I wouldn’t say is specifically female, but it is told from the perspective of a women. We haven’t just taken a male character and got a women to play it. She knows she’s a good coder, but when it comes to leading, she’s questioning her every decision. She doesn’t believe anyone will listen to her, so when they don’t she goes, ‘that’s proof, I see it and I hate you.’”

