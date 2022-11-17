Chaske Spencer (‘The English’): ‘I had to learn to be a leader’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“They brought us in a couple of months early to do horse training,” reveals Chaske Spencer about preparing for “The English.” For our recent webchat he continues, “That’s one of the many reasons I became an actor. I get to learn stuff which is out of my comfort zone. I fell off a couple of times. The first one hurt, but the second time was not too bad. You just have to hop on. They are very fun creatures. They are very much like humans. They can tell when you are scared. They want you to lead them. So I had to learn to be a leader with my horse Bayou.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The English” is a western limited series on Amazon Prime set in the 1890s. Spencer plays Pawnee scout Eli Whipp, who is traveling home after being released from military service. He encounters Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), who is an English woman on a quest to seek vengeance. The strangers become friends as they journey together encountering violence, injustice and villains.

Spencer explains, “Eli’s been surviving for so long without anybody. When Cornelia pops up, she’s a fresh breath of life. I wanted the character to feel that. What they have in common is their tragedy and their trauma. That triggered a lot in Eli.” He also says, “my biggest challenge was trying to stay still. I thought that was very powerful for that character. For Eli he shouldn’t have to move much. And when he does move, he’s about ready to cause some mayhem.”

With a central role in “The English,” horses were not the only thing this actor had to learn to lead. Spencer admits he discovered, “that I can play a leading man. I’m a character actor. I like those roles. I always liked the character actors. The Gene Hackmans, the Dennis Hoppers, the Christopher Walkens. Those guys are my guys. They are just odd. I figured my career was going to go that way. But being a leading man: there is definitely a different kind of craft I had to learn. It’s no different to taking on any project or character, it’s just slightly different. I really had a wonderful time playing that.”

