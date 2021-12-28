Chaske Spencer (‘Wild Indian’): Show business ‘feels like you sort of joined a circus’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“When I got into this business, it feels like you sort of joined a circus,” confesses “Wild Indian” star Chaske Spencer. For our recent webchat he adds about show business, “You end up working on these projects with all these creative people that you bond with. It’s a period of time and then you’re off again. It feels like you’re a journeyman, and like a band of gypsies trying to film some movie.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Wild Indian” is an independent Vertical Entertainment film directed and written by Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr. The film has been nominated for four Independent Spirit Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Spencer. The nominee explains, “I think it’s very important for indigenous films to be seen, especially when they were directed by such an auteur as Lyle, and I’m very grateful to be nominated. I wasn’t expecting it, so it was a very good morning hearing about that.”

In the film the actor plays Teddo, a released prisoner struggling to find work and hiding a violent secret from his childhood. He explains, “For me, it was trying to find a correlation with the tempo when it comes to trauma and isolation. I don’t have a lot in common with the character, so I had to dig and just explore those areas.” He does admit, “The thing I could relate to Teddo is trying to find some place to belong. Fortunately, and unfortunately, I’ve been a loner most of my life, so I could relate to trying to connect with people. But, I’ve never been to prison or anything like that.”

Spencer’s biggest scene is when Teddo confronts Mak’wa (Michael Greyeyes) about their past sins. The actor reveals, “It was the first scene when I came to work. Right off the bat, you’re off to the races. You slip into these characters and are bouncing the ball. Throwing it back and forth with him just seemed to go very well. It could have been a tough scene, but working with Lyle and Michael and the crew, and having that support, really made it fun more than traumatizing.”

