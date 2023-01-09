Cher just ahead of Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey as your choice for 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [POLL RESULTS]

Gold Derby recently hosted a poll about which snubbed female artist should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023. It was an amazing number of over 75,000 people voting worldwide with Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner Cher winning with our poll results. Cher had 35.60%, just ahead of Oscar, Emmy and Grammy champ Cyndi Lauper with 30.88% and music superstar Mariah Carey with 21.00%.

Voters have done a much better job recently in honoring solo women. Their selections in the past four years have included Pat Benatar (2022), Whitney Houston (2020), Janet Jackson (2019), Carole King (2021), Stevie Nicks (2019), Dolly Parton (2022), Carly Simon (2022) and Tina Turner (2021).

Poll results are listed below for the 13 ladies we offered to you for voting. Watch for other polls soon for male artists and groups that deserve induction.

CHER (35.60%)

Eligible since 1990. Top songs include “Bang Bang,” “Believe,” “Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves,” “Half-Breed.” Nominated for six solo Grammy Awards with one win.

CYNDI LAUPER (30.88%)

Eligible since 2008. Top songs include “All Through the Night,” “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” “True Colors.” Nominated for 16 Grammy Awards with two wins.

MARIAH CAREY (21.00%)

Eligible since 2015. Top songs include “Always Be My Baby,” “Dreamlover,” “Hero,” “Vision of Love.” Nominated for 34 Grammy Awards with five wins.

MELISSA ETHERIDGE (4.50%)

Eligible since 2013. Top songs include “Ain’t It Heavy,” “Bring Me Some Water,” “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One.” Nominated for 15 Grammy Awards with two wins.

CHAKA KHAN (1.95%)

Eligible since 2003. Top songs include “I Feel For You,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Through the Fire.” Nominated for 22 Grammy Awards with 10 wins (including those with the band Rufus).

DIANA ROSS (1.14%)

Eligible since 1996 (previously inducted with The Supremes). Top songs include “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Someday We’ll Be Together” and “Theme from Mahogany.” Nominated for 10 Grammy Awards (as a solo artist) with no wins.

PATTI LABELLE (1.09%)

Eligible since 1987. Top songs include “If Only You Knew,” “New Attitude,” “On My Own,” “Stir It Up.” Nominated for 13 Grammy Awards with two wins.

ROBERTA FLACK (1.08%)

Eligible since 1995. Top songs include “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “Where Is the Love.” Nominated for 13 Grammy Awards with four wins.

DIONNE WARWICK (0.99%)

Eligible since 1988. Top songs include “Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Walk On By.” Nominated for 14 Grammy Awards with five wins.

ALANIS MORISSETTE (0.95%)

Eligible since 2016. Top songs include “Hand in My Pocket,” “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know.” Nominated for 14 Grammy Awards with seven wins.

MARY J. BLIGE (0.36%)

Eligible since 2018. Top songs include “Be Without You,” “Mighty River” and “Real Love.” Nominated for 38 Grammy Awards with nine wins.

KATE BUSH (0.30%)

Eligible since 2004. Top songs include “Hounds of Love,” “Running Up That Hill” and “The Sensual World.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards.

SHERYL CROW (0.16%)

Eligible since 2019. Top songs include “All I Wanna Do,” “A Change Would Do You Good,” “Everyday is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy.” Nominated for 32 Grammy Awards with nine wins.

