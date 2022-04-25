Chiwetel Ejiofor on playing his own alien in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’: ‘You have to find it internally because there’s no other exterior source’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I had seen the David Bowie film and I loved it,” says Chiwetel Ejiofor, the star of Showtime’s sci-fi drama “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” which is based on the 1976 Bowie film. “I had seen it when I was a kid so there were certain things that went over my head. I thought it was beautiful and brilliant, but it was strange and kind of wild. What I took away from it on that first viewing was this iconic center of this extraordinary performance and persona that David Bowie had.” Watch our full interview with Ejiofor above.

In Showtime’s inspired continuation of the novel by Walter Tevis and the iconic film, an alien named Faraday (Ejiofor) crashes deep into the oilfields of New Mexico with a mission: he must find the brilliant scientist Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), the one woman on earth who can help save his species. Even as he struggles to adapt to our world and to become more “human,” her faith in humanity couldn’t be lower. An unlikely duo, together they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours.

“I’ve found that you can only play your own alien,” says the Oscar nominated actor about bringing Faraday to life. “There’s no template. You can’t really look at another person playing an alien and think, ‘Well, I’ll do it like that.’ It’s just not going to work. You have to find it internally because there’s no other exterior source that we know of, necessarily, where you can go to an alien. You find your own way of thinking about when you have felt alien. I think that was the point for me. When you have felt like you were on the outside looking in.”

Unlike the film, the lead characters of the TV series are Black, which shifts some of the narrative without outright mentioning race. “For an alien, he’s there for assimilating a lot of the different nuances of the human experience,” says Ejiofor. “The human experience has differences for different groups of people. There’s something very interesting and exposing about an alien recognizing that, or coming to terms with that. And then we as human beings have to watch that and understand that. How does that make me feel if these things are exposed? If aliens question some of our human choices? The show has a real optimism about humanity and where we can potentially go.”

Ejiofor also looks back on his Oscar nomination for playing Solomon Northup in 2013’s Best Picture, “12 Years a Slave.” “There’s one memory that I have that always flashes back to me,” he reveals. “I suppose because it was so unlikely, I guess. At the party after the Oscars, which was Ellen Degeneres‘ party, I turned around at one point and I saw my mother in a very, very deep and involved conversation with John Travolta. At that moment it all flashed. How unlikely is this scenario? The reception of the film was extraordinary.”

