Chloë Sevigny on playing a real person in ‘The Girl from Plainville,’ returning to ‘Russian Doll’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Chloe Sevigny takes on yet another challenging role in the new Hulu limited series “The Girl from Plainville.” Playing Lynn Roy, the real-life Massachusetts mother whose son was the victim in the infamous texting suicide case, the actress noticed her strong presence when she was preparing to play her. “I was very struck by how soulful she was,” says Sevigny in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. “I wanted to try and capture something of the depth that I felt in her, her soulful nature, her salt of the earth quality.” Watch the full video interview above.

SEE our dozens of interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

While Sevigny worked with a dialect coach and watched interview segments to accurately portray Roy, she did not feel the need to reproduce every aspect of the woman. “It’s not like I have to do an impersonation of someone that’s so well known,” she observes, adding that she “found a way into her through her voice.” She was also drawn to the project because of the delicate approach by series co-creator Liz Hannah. “The tone of the script, you could tell that they didn’t want to play with high stakes; this wasn’t a sensationalist take,” notes Sevigny. “They really wanted to just sit with the characters, live with the characters, feel the characters.”

The heaviness of the material did weigh on Sevigny even after leaving the set. With COVID restrictions still in place during filming, the isolation made it difficult to let go of her character’s grief at the end of the day. “The whole thing was very emotional,” she admits. “There wasn’t going out to a bar with the other crew members or cast.” The actress had also given birth to her first child during the pandemic, causing her to reflect on the kinds of stories she wants to tell in her career moving forward. She reveals she watched shows like “The White Lotus” and “Enlightened” on her time off to take her mind off the darkness of “The Girl from Plainville.”

Sevigny also returns for the second season of “Russian Doll,” which just dropped on Netflix. The actress had appeared in just one episode in Season 1 as the mother of series protagonist Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), but we see much more of her in this second season. “We wanted to make sure we really satisfied all the fanatic fans with Season 2, really pack a punch,” states Sevigny, who is close friends with Lyonne in real life. “Just being able to be there and support her and help her dreams come to fruition felt very special.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions