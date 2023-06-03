Chris Chalk (‘Perry Mason’) on the ‘veil that Black people in America have to wear in order to perform in different spaces’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s a performance, it’s a veil,” declares Chris Chalk about portraying his straight-shooter ex-cop-turned-investigator Paul Drake on HBO’s detective noir drama “Perry Mason.” For our recent webchat he adds about how he approached playing a Black man in the 1930s, “this guy would never say more than he needs to say in any space. Maybe when he’s hanging out with the fellows, you know, smoking cigarettes, he’ll talk a little bit of shit. But mostly, he is an observer. He’s trying not to get in trouble,” he says. “I think [activist] W.E.B. Du Bois talks about the veil that Black people in America have to wear in order to perform in different spaces. And that’s Paul. You see, Paul, with the D.A., he’s got a certain thing. He’s the Paul with Strickland. He’s got a looser thing, Paul with Perry, kind of a more liberal white guy. But then you see him with his people, then he’s a whole other guy.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Perry Mason” was originally created by Rolin Jones (“Friday Night Lights,” “Interview with the Vampire”) and Ron Fitzgerald (“Friday Night Lights”) under the Team Downey banner, shepherded by co-executive producers Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell. The period drama just concluded its second season, with Michael Begler and Jack Amiel coming on-board as new showrunners. Based on the novels by Erle Stanley Gardner, which were most famously adapted in the classic CBS television series (1957–1966) starring Emmy winner Raymond Burr, the series stars Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) as the titular criminal defense lawyer, with Chalk, Juliet Rylance, Shea Whigham and Justin Kirk co-starring. Its neo-noir first season traced the origins of the famed defense lawyer over its freshman season, as a down-and-out and divorced private investigator struggles with his trauma from The Great War. Season 2 opens in the wake of the high profile trial involving a kidnapped child, as Mason begins to establish himself professionally, while a dark cloud of crime and conspiracy begins to loom over a bustling Los Angeles.

Chalk has relished both seasons on the series (to date), which he likens to an old-fashioned drama that immerses the viewer in meaningful stories at a more leisurely pace. “It feels like it’s breaking that pace of ‘go, go, go, go, go!’” he says, gesturing rapidly. “It’s just saying, ‘hey, watch these people do this thing, and we’ve got you.’ It feels like a blanket to me when I watch the show. It’s just so chill. It’s not offensive. It’s not trying to hurt me. It’s not trying to tell me what to think. It’s just offering me an experience, and I really appreciate that about the entire thing, from top to bottom.”

