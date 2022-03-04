Chris Corbould and Charlie Noble (‘No Time to Die’) on returning James Bond to visual effects Oscar race for 1st time in 42 years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“One of the great things about this film for me was how much was achieved practically, in camera,” explains “No Time to Die” visual effects supervisor Charlie Noble. While Noble handled the digital realm, the man responsible for those stunning practical effects is production special effects supervisor, Chris Corbould. These two artists were vital in bringing James Bond’s intense action sequences to life, though both of them will be the first to tell you: no matter how much adrenaline or explosions are pumped into a scene, it’s all about emotion. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“No Time to Die” marks a special full circle moment for the Bond series, and Corbould in particular. This is the fifteenth 007 outing that the effects master has worked on, going all the way back to “The Spy Who Loved Me” in 1977. In a unique twist, “No Time to Die” is also the first time a James Bond film has been Oscar-nominated in the Visual Effects category in 42 years. The franchise was last recognized here with “Moonraker” in the 1980 ceremony, a film for which Corbould also provided special effects! When reflecting on the series’ grand return to the category, Corbould praises Barbara Broccoli and the rest of the producers. “They gave me the resources, encouragement, and confidence to really go for those big special effects,” he reveals. “There’s not many other producers who give you the chance to show off your department’s craft as well as they do.”

The craft of this effects team is on brilliant display in the many elaborate firefights and explosions that pepper “No Time to Die.” But knowing that this installment would serve as Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond, Corobuld made sure that no blasts, gunshots, or gadgets would distract from the performances and storytelling. “This was a very emotional film,” he admits, “we made a conscious effort not to get too fantastical.”

Perhaps the best example of this grounded and gritty approach is the tense car chase sequence where Bond and Madeleine (Lea Seydoux) must escape enemies with the help of a classic Aston Martin DB5 and it’s arsenal of weapons. The effects artists note that the sequence went through many evolutions, until they pared it down to a shorter chase through narrow streets of an ancient Italian city. Noble jokes that the beautiful location “wasn’t ideally suited for filmmaking,” but it served the intensity of the moment. “The more we got into the sequence, the more we realized that it actually revolved around that really emotional scene at the end,” explains Corbould. It’s a pivotal moment where Bond must decide whether or not to help his paramour whom he believes has betrayed him. “We didn’t want to do anything that took away from that moment,” says Corbould.

What the team did do was bring ten different Aston Martin models to the set. Two of the cars were real, while the other eight were custom built to incorporate gatling guns, smoke effects, and remote-control stunt driving for the thrilling shootout in “doughnut square.” Whether it was stunt driving, on-set explosions, or shooting in a water tank set to simulate a sinking ship, Noble loved having actual references so his team could craft photoreal digital effects. “We build on the reality of that,” he says, in order to expand the visceral world already captured through the camera lens. Both men agree that the focus on practical effects helps provide the film with a grounded feeling that simply can’t be faked. “From an actor’s point of view, to be in a real environment…it creates a reaction from them,” says Corbould.

Noble is an Emmy winner for “Dreamkeeper.” “No Time to Die” marks his first Oscar nomination. This film marks Corbould’s sixth Oscar nomination, having previously been nominated for “The Dark Knight,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and “Christopher Robin.” He won Best Visual Effects for “Inception.”

